1. Saturday: Everglades City Independence Day celebration

Historic Everglades City is always first -- the first Collier County seat and the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day.

The annual family-fun festival to commemorate America’s founding will be on Saturday, July 1. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. on the steps of City Hall (the former county courthouse). That is followed at 10:30 a.m. by the patriotic parade.

There are prizes for the best floats which may be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies. The fun continues in McLeod Park when booths open at 11 a.m. featuring hotdogs and sodas, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kiddies’ best dressed contest, and playground games. In the evening the grand finale is the dramatic musical fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Information: Dottie at 239-695-3781 or evergladeshistorical.org.

2. Currently underway: New Life VBS

New Life Community Church is inviting all children, ages 5 to 12, to attend a free Vacation Bible School (VBS).

The dates are June 26-30, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This VBS is a partnership between New Life Community Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship, a Bible-centered ministry serving in every region of the world. All teachers and helpers have been trained and screened to ensure your child’s protection. Parents are welcome to attend. Information or registration: 239-537-3404 or millie.perez@yahoo.com. New Life Community Church is located at 489 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island.

3. Ongoing: J.Robert Florida Songwriter Showcase

The J.Robert Florida Songwriter Showcase is on stage every Monday, from 7 until 10 p.m., now through Aug. 28 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Advance tickets are $30 each for reserved seating and $35 at the door. Buy individual tickets or a package at TheMarcoPlayers.com or call the box office at 239-642-7270.

Musician Mitch Peters. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Each show includes a performance, intermission, Q & A with the musician, and jam session. During the shows, the musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage that inspired their songwriting and their musical talents.

Performers are Mitch Peters (June 27), Rita Youngman (July 3), Roy Schneider (July 10), Nate Martin (July 17), Ray Cerbone (July 24), Captn Jac (July 31), Pete Gallagher and Pat Barmore (Aug. 7), Andy Wahlberg (Aug. 14), “Sawgrass” Cindy Hackney (Aug. 21) and Joerey Ortiz (Aug. 28).

