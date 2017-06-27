Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, even if you want to take the lead on something, you have to pay attention to the chain of command in this situation. This may require you to play second fiddle for a little while.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you're motivated to get started on a new project, but you may not have the means. Find out if anyone is willing to invest in your vision.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Avoid conflicts by talking through the situation with someone who has opposing views, Gemini. When you understand others' perspectives, you can be more accommodating.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, if life gets a little hectic this week, find a spot where you can relax and enjoy the quiet for a little while. Recharging the batteries may be all that's needed.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, extend your magnanimity to someone who may have recently spurned you. This will demonstrate that you can always be counted on to do the right thing.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, if others can't see your vision, you may have to forge on and hope for the best. Not everyone understands your brand of thinking, and you need to accept that.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, now might be time for a new career or a return to the workforce if you have been away. You just may discover a new identity through your work.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Keep up the good work in furthering your relationship progress, Scorpio. Your commitment is even stronger than it has been in the past. This is a great step forward.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, discuss your social calendar with others so that dates do not get confused and parties do not overlap. This way guests will not have to pick and choose which events to attend.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Ignore any hurtful comments that may come your way, Capricorn. Your emotional strength is potent, and you can successfully ride out any storm.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, if you are being called on to wear many hats at work, it is only right that you be compensated accordingly. This is a week for showing the bosses you mean business.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Remember that being in a relationship requires a lot of work, Pisces. Don't keep your feelings bottled up and hope for the best.

