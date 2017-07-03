File: Scenes from the Fourth (Photo: Staff)

1. Today: Uncle Sam’s Sand Jam and fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day Island-style with Uncle Sam’s Sand Jam at Resident's Beach (parking is limited, must be a member). Registration for the day's activities commences at noon. The fun and games began at 1 p.m.

Kids of all ages can participate. There’s hoola hoops, tug of war, limbo, hot dog eating, and patriotic swimwear contests along with face painting and a DJ. Food and beverages are available at the pavilion and tents along the beach thanks to the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) and Paradise Grill.

End the day with the fireworks display at 9 p.m.

2. Kids Free Fridays

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., June 16 through Aug. 4: This popular summer education at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center program provides free admission for children ages 12 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult. We recommend a ratio of no more than 3 kids per adult to ensure a safe and pleasurable experience. Pre-registration is not necessary. Adults must pay at door ($5, free for members). This summer’s theme is “Animals of the Reserve.”

Scheduled activities include: story time, naturalist presentation, crafts and activities, face painting, and films.

A food truck will be onsite from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

3. Starts next week: Boating safety course

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCG Aux), Flotilla 95, Marco Island announces a summer session of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) approved Boating Skills and Seamanship (BS&S) the most comprehensive basic boating instruction offered.

The class begins on July 10 and is taught over four weeks, on Mondays and Thursdays from 7 until 9:30 p.m., and includes a section on Florida specific boating laws and regulations. Upon satisfactory completion of the course, the student will qualify to receive a Florida issued Boater Safety Identification Card (FBSIC).

Classes are taught at the USCG Aux Station, Caxambas Park, 905 Collier Court, Marco Island.

Information: 239-394-5911 or USCGAuxMarco.org.

