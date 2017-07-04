Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you might be ready to take the next step on a project at work, but others aren't in line just yet. Give them time to catch up to speed, encouraging them along the way.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

You are not one to take "no" for an answer when you have made up your mind, Taurus. If that occurs this week, continue to stand your ground on an important issue.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Incomplete tasks will slow you down, Gemini. Before you take on any more projects, finish up ones that are thus far incomplete. Otherwise, you may find it difficult to focus.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, even if your goals are set you must let others know of your intentions and how you plan to spend your time. This way they will know the general time frame.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, your leadership skills are top notch generally, and this week you won't allow a little disorganization to throw you off your game. It's only temporary.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Conflicted emotions are sending out mixed signals to everyone who crosses your path, Virgo. As long as you don't let them get in the way of work, you should be fine.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, close friends may be just the medicine you need right now. Clear your schedule and prioritize catching up with friends in the days ahead. You will be glad you did.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, look to the future rather than spend time dwelling on the past. There is much to be excited by with regard to the future, so start planning now.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, focus on your immediate surroundings and what needs to get done right away. Let future plans take a back seat for the moment. You will get to them soon enough.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, your notion of success today may be different tomorrow. So maintain an open mind in all situations. New experiences may sway your opinion.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

A new relationship is taking off, Aquarius. Allow things to unfold organically and make the most of opportunities to try new things outside of your comfort zone.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, others look to you for guidance and you do not disappoint. Make time for yourself and put some of your own advice to good use.

