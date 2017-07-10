“Guarding the Museum” by Inez Hudson. (Photo: Submitted)

1. Second Tuesday: ‘The Story Behind the Art’

The Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to explore artwork that “tells a tale.”

“The Story Behind the Art” a mixed-media judged exhibition is being showcased in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries.

The opening reception called “2nd Tuesday” is from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on July 11th. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., now through July 28.

The winners of this show are, first place: “Guarding the Museum” by Inez Hudson; second:

“Bloom Where You Are Planted” by Cristina Hutson; third: “Angst” by Joseph Parisi; and honorable mentions go to “Lost Tourists” by Rick Granneman and “Hermes” by Nic Provenzo.

In the La Petite Galerie: Self-taught artist Kay Shaffer shares her own artistic vision. She said that she aspires to create a completely original, unabashed, true, fine art in the medium of batik. Her batik artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity.

2. Tuesday: Weeki Wachee presentation

Dr. Lucinda Vickers’s Vickers’s lecture about Weeki Wachee Springs, the City of Mermaids, one of Florida’s oldest roadside attractions, will be 7 p.m., July 11, in Rose History Auditorium, Marco Island.

Located about 45-miles north of Tampa, Weeki Wachee is a natural spring. In the late ‘40s, stunt swimmer and attraction promoter Newt Perry built a theater into the spring’s bedrock with viewing windows under the surface of the water and a system of air hoses and airlocks to enable highly trained swimmers to stage underwater performances without having to surface for air.

The lecture is free to Marco Island Historical members and $10 for nonmembers. Rose History Auditorium is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive.

Information: 239-389-6447 or theMIHS.org.

3. East Naples pre-hurricane neighborhood cleanup

The Collier County Code Enforcement Division and Solid and Hazardous Waste Management Division, in cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office and Waste Management, Inc. of Florida are holding a pre-hurricane neighborhood cleanup for residents in the East Naples area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15.

These heavy-duty gloves are perfect for digging, transplanting, pruning and cleanup. (Photo: Duluth Trading Co.)

Residents are encouraged to utilize this one-day opportunity to dispose of materials that are no longer needed at no cost.

Dumpsters will be located at Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, Naples. Residents are welcome to dispose of a variety of items including appliances, small construction debris, furniture, household hazardous waste, electronic waste, yard waste and most other household junk.

This event is free and is a great way to clean up your property and help your community.

Information: Code Enforcement Supervisor Eric Short, 239-252-5732.

