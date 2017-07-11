Topher Grace: July 12, 1978. (Photo: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

JULY 11

Alessia Cara, Singer (21)

JULY 12

Topher Grace, Actor (39)

JULY 13

Harrison Ford, Actor (75)

JULY 14

Conor McGregor, MMA Fighter (29)

JULY 15

Lana Parrilla, Actress (40)

JULY 16

Corey Feldman, Actor (46)

JULY 17

Donald Sutherland, Actor (82)

Guess Who?

I am a country singer born in Ohio on July 10, 1970. I first sang publicly at age 8. Who knew I'd go on to

be the vocalist for a successful country music trio that has had more than 20 singles on the charts?

Answer: Gary Levox

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/07/11/celebrity-birthdays-july-11-17/459516001/