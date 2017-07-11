Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, allow time for others to process a big announcement you recently made. Patience is something you will need this week. Viewing things from others' points of view will help.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Very little that is holding you back this week, Taurus. You realize you can do anything that you set your mind to. Use this power wisely in the next few days.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

It's the little things that make you happy this week, Gemini. Taking time to laugh with friends or enjoying a quiet dinner with family is just the thing to elicit a smile.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, lately life has been busier than ever before, but you can handle it. Go with the flow for a little while and wait for things to settle down.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You never need to remember all of the details when you speak the truth, Leo. Be as forthcoming as possible this week, and remember the truth shall set you free.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Avoid using back channels to communicate, Virgo. If you want something to go a particular way, be straightforward with those who might be affected.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, do not delegate to others what you can clearly do yourself. Now is not the time to take shortcuts. Everything needs your stamp of approval.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, being the go-to person can sometimes be tiring. Many people lean on you for advice or to get things done. Consider it an honor.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Handle your to-do list one task at a time, Sagittarius. This way you will not become overwhelmed by everything on it. Take frequent breaks if the workload gets to be too much.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, if it has been some time since you spoke to someone after a quarrel, don't allow too much time to pass before extending an olive branch. Take the initiative.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, you have been making many healthy changes as of late and it's important to keep that momentum going. Some hurdles will be tougher than others, but stick with it.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

You have to walk before you can run, Pisces. Do not let the slower pace get you down. You will reach the finish line soon enough.

