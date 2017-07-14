The Everglades and its wet habitat has long been known as the place to be for birds. (Photo: Courtesy of Jim Robellard)

1. Wednesday: ‘Flocks of Feathers’

From the earliest written accounts, the Everglades and its wet habitat has long been known as the place to be for birds. More than 360 different species have already been sighted, and the list continues to grow each year.

At 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, master naturalist Bob McConville will focus his attention on the 16 different types of wading birds that can be found in this area; his lecture, which will be held at Rose History Auditorium, is open to bird-lovers everywhere.

Learn what distinguishes a wading bird from a bird of prey or a land bird, their unique physical characteristics and behavioral traits. And learn about the comeback they have made after their numbers were decimated by both the plume trade, early in the 20th century, and the more recent alterations of the south Florida landscape.

This lecture is free to members of the Marco Island Historical Society and $10 for nonmembers. Rose History Auditorium is located at 180 S. Heathwood, across from the Library. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.com.

2. Caxambas Republican Club: ‘Wine and Wings’

Caxambas Republican Club of Southwest Florida will be hosting an evening of ‘Wine and Wings,’ from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at the Civil Air Patrol, Marco Island Executive Airport, 2005 Mainsail Drive, Naples.

The guest speaker will be Major Bob Corriveau, Civil Air Patrol, Marco Island Senior Squadron 376. Complimentary wine, cheese, fruit platter and soft drinks; members: $15/per person; non-members: $20/per person.

Space limited. To reserve space, send check to: Caxambas Republican Club, P.O. Box 1173, Marco Island, Fla., 34146. Information: Dave Rice, marcodave@comcast.net.

3. On display now: ‘The Story Behind the Art’

The Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to explore artwork that “tells a tale.”

“The Story Behind the Art” a mixed-media judged exhibition is being showcased in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries.

“Bloom Where You Are Planted” by Cristina Hutson. (Photo: Submitted)

The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., now through July 28.

The winners of this show are, first place: “Guarding the Museum” by Inez Hudson; second:

“Bloom Where You Are Planted” by Cristina Hutson; third: “Angst” by Joseph Parisi; and honorable mentions go to “Lost Tourists” by Rick Granneman and “Hermes” by Nic Provenzo.

In the La Petite Galerie: Self-taught artist Kay Shaffer shares her own artistic vision. She said that she aspires to create a completely original, unabashed, true, fine art in the medium of batik. Her batik artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity.

