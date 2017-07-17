From the earliest written accounts, the Everglades and its wet habitat has long been known as the place to be for birds. (Photo: Courtesy of Jim Robellard)

1. Wednesday: ‘Flocks of Feathers’

From the earliest written accounts, the Everglades and its wet habitat has long been known as the place to be for birds. More than 360 different species have already been sighted, and the list continues to grow each year.

At 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, master naturalist Bob McConville will focus his attention on the 16 different types of wading birds that can be found in this area; his lecture, which will be held at Rose History Auditorium, is open to bird-lovers everywhere. Learn what distinguishes a wading bird from a bird of prey or a land bird, their unique physical characteristics and behavioral traits. And learn about the comeback they have made after their numbers were decimated by both the plume trade, early in the 20th century, and the more recent alterations of the south Florida landscape.

This lecture is free to members of the Marco Island Historical Society and $10 for nonmembers. Rose History Auditorium is located at 180 S. Heathwood, across from the Library. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.com.

2. Thursday: Breakfast with the Birds lecture series

Learn all about birds at this new summer lecture series, hosted by Adam DiNuovo, who has been working with shorebirds and seabirds across the U.S. and beyond for more than 15 years. He is currently the Shorebird Stewardship Program Manager for Audubon Florida with his office at Rookery Bay Research Reserve.

Remaining topics in the series include seabird restoration (July 20) and stewardship and citizen science (Aug. 15). Each event begins with a light breakfast and mingling. The lecture, which begins at 9 a.m., will be followed by a question and answer session. Lecture attendees may enjoy admittance to the Environmental Learning Center for the day. The center is located at 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Preregister at rookerybay.org/calendar Cost is $15, or $10 for Friends of Rookery Bay members, and includes breakfast.

3. On display now: ‘The Story Behind the Art’

The Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to explore artwork that “tells a tale.”

“The Story Behind the Art” a mixed-media judged exhibition is being showcased in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries.

“Angst” by Joseph Parisi (Photo: Submitted)

The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., now through July 28.

The winners of this show are, first place: “Guarding the Museum” by Inez Hudson; second:

“Bloom Where You Are Planted” by Cristina Hutson; third: “Angst” by Joseph Parisi; and honorable mentions go to “Lost Tourists” by Rick Granneman and “Hermes” by Nic Provenzo.

