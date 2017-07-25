Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

You may need to dim your lights so you do not outshine others, Aries. You can be a force and it pays to let others share a bit of the spotlight. This will garner some goodwill.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, settle into your comfort zone at home and take on all of the domestic tasks that have fallen by the wayside. You are very happy in your personal haven, Taurus.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you may need to sort out a complicated relationship that has you trying to figure out who is friend and who, if anyone, is foe. Play it carefully until you have all of the facts.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Sift through all of your financial matters and start to get your ducks in a row, Cancer. This is a prime time to take an assessment of your income and spending habits.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, if personal growth or a change has been on your mind, why not get started this week? You may benefit from a minor makeover or a change of scenery.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, don't be afraid to unload some clutter in the weeks ahead. Inventory all of your belongings and see what can be donated or removed. Enjoy the feelings of freedom this inspires.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, your social schedule in the coming days is as busy as ever, but you don't know how you will find the time. Make a list of your biggest priorities.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, it's best to check your sense of direction from time to time to make sure you're not going the wrong way at full speed. Use a friend as your personal GPS.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Are you spreading yourself too thin, Sagittarius? Instead of dabbling in five or six plans, stick to one or two. By so doing, you'll be able to focus your energy that much better.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Don't be too hasty to accept things at face value, Capricorn. Investigate a little further before you invest any of your time, and especially before you hand over any money.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

It's time to get off the fence, Aquarius. You have to make a decision even if the answer you're leaning toward is painful or complicated. Once you move on, you'll be content.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Now is the time to wrap up a few loose ends, Pisces. You know what areas of life need a little touching up. Get started as soon as you can.

