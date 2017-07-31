"Flock" by Edythe Newbourne. (Photo: Submitted)

1. Opens Thursday: Exhibit: ‘Over 80, Under 30’

What’s age got to do with it? Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the ageless exhibition “Over 80, Under 30.” On display from Aug. 3-29. The center is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The “Over 80, Under 30” exhibition will take place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The artists exhibiting in the main galleries are Alyssa Baladad, Tanner Castle, Marian N. Miller, William Ward Moseley, Edythe Newbourne and Caitlin Rosolen-De Jesus.

Second Tuesday: The opening reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Aug. 8. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

La Petite Galerie: Lucille Rich, age 96, will be exhibiting a selection of her work. Lucille said, “I danced for a living my entire life so now that I am retired, I let my paintbrushes dance for me.”

2. Winding down: YMCA summer camp

Counting down to the start of its summer camp sessions, Marco’s YMCA promises a healthy blend of educational, social and physical activities for kids.

Camp runs through Aug. 15 at the Y. Cost: $80 per student per week ($90 non-Y members). Siblings $70. Discounts for early payment. Subsidies available by application.

Information: marcoymca.com.

3. Last chance: Kids Free Fridays

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., through Aug. 4: This popular summer education at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center program provides free admission for children ages 12 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult.

Young herons roost in one of more than 20 nests in a rookery in Bakersfield on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Photo: GLENN RUSSELL/FREE PRESS)

ELC recommends a ratio of no more than three kids per adult to ensure a safe and pleasurable experience.

Pre-registration is not necessary. Adults must pay at door ($5, free for members).

This summer’s theme is Animals of the Reserve. Scheduled activities include: story time, naturalist presentation, crafts and activities, face painting, and films.

A food truck will be onsite from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/07/31/3-do-exhibit-over-80-under-30/520623001/