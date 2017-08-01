Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Putting your thoughts into action isn't easy this week, Aries. But you know you have to get moving on something. Dig into familiar tasks that you can do on memory.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, most of your best decisions are fueled by the heart. Continue to put your full self into all that you do, and others will recognize your undeniable devotion.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

It is time to stop diverting attention away from the truth, Gemini. Remember that honesty is the best policy. Find the time to talk about the situation.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, confidence gives you the power to open doors and initiate conversations you never would have thought possible. Trust your gut instinct and move forward.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, people are anxious to hear what you have to say, even if the discussion pertains to something minor. Enjoy the attention while it lasts.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, a busy time is ahead and it's easy to get overwhelmed when you look at the bigger picture. Instead, focus on one detail at a time until you get through your tasks.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

You have something to discuss that others may find uncomfortable, Libra. Get it out in the open, and in so doing you will remove the mystique of the situation.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you can lay the foundation for a deep, intimate friendship if you want to. Revealing your own vulnerability can inspire others to trust you.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, if money is on your mind, speak with a financial advisor, accountant or knowledgeable friend. Setting new goals may be the answer.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Do you find you are constantly reinventing yourself, Capricorn? If so, you may not be comfortable in your own skin. Learn to see what others find so appealing about you.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, right now you might benefit from some quiet contemplation that can help you zero in on new goals. Take a few days for yourself to mull over your options.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Don’t try to accomplish too much on your own, Pisces. Your network of friends is waiting in the wings to help you out whenever needed.

