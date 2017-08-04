Join Master Naturalist Bob McCoville at 7 p.m., Aug. 9 at Rose History Auditorium to hear details and to learn more about Mother Nature’s hidden treasures. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Bob McConville)

1. Big changes at Big Cypress Bend

A new parking lot, new pavilions and more boardwalks are on the way for Big Cypress Bend; the funds are in place for additions and plans are in the works.

Join Master Naturalist Bob McCoville at 7 p.m., Aug. 9 at Rose History Auditorium to hear additional details and to learn more about Mother Nature’s hidden treasures.

All are invited to attend McCoville’s lecture. He is a certified Florida master naturalist and loves educating the public about South Florida wildlife. This lecture is free to members of the Marco Island Historical Society and $10 for nonmembers. Rose History Auditorium is located at 180 S. Heathwood, across from the Library.

Information, theMIHS.com.

2. In The Round Lecture Series – Weather: Facts and Fiction

Living in Florida, you always need to keep your eye to the sky. Whether you are golfing, boating or lounging by the pool, our local weather can quickly turn from picture perfect to perilous. Local meteorologist Mike Mogil will share facts and debunk weather myths to help protect you and your family. Mogil has spent the last five decades studying and analyzing weather. He has turned his research and passion into educational camps, resource materials and informative presentations. If you have ever wondered, can lightning strike the same place twice or is lightning only dangerous when you hear thunder, then join this informational hands-on presentation on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Iberia Bank, 605 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. The welcome reception begins at 5:30 p.m., the presentation is at 6 p.m. and the question and answer segment is at 7 p.m. Call 239-393-2400 for reservations. Cost is $3 per person. Seating is limited.

3. Second Tuesday celebrates exhibit: ‘Over 80, Under 30’

What’s age got to do with it? Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the ageless exhibition “Over 80, Under 30.” On display from Aug. 3-29.

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the ageless exhibition “Over 80, Under 30.” (Photo: Submitted)

The center is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The “Over 80, Under 30” exhibition will take place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The artists exhibiting in the main galleries are Alyssa Baladad, Tanner Castle, Marian N. Miller, William Ward Moseley, Edythe Newbourne and Caitlin Rosolen-De Jesus.

The Second Tuesday opening reception is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Aug. 8. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

La Petite Galerie: Lucille Rich, age 96, will be exhibiting a selection of her work. Lucille said, “I danced for a living my entire life so now that I am retired, I let my paintbrushes dance for me.”

