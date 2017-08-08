ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, help out around the house or the office this week and the effort will benefit both you and the people with whom you interact. Reinforce close relationships.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, when you set your mind to something, the results are often spectacular. Stick with what you have been doing of late and keep enjoying the great results.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Change may be all around you this week, Gemini. You may not be overly excited about all the things that are unfolding, but realize this change of pace is essential to your career.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, if you are willing to put in extra effort this week, the results will be well worth it. Hunker down and commit to going the extra mile in the days ahead.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, romance is on your mind, so you have to make sure you get together with that special person in the next few days. Otherwise, the mood may pass.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, a surprise visit from a friend or family member lifts your spirits in the coming days. Enjoy this chance to catch up and share a few laughs with a loved one.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, unless someone helps you corral your focus, your energy is bound to spread all over the place. Find a friend who can keep you on the right track.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, expect to expend a lot of energy this week if you want the job to get done correctly. You're not one for slacking, so this shouldn't be a problem.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Focus on the bigger picture, Sagittarius. With the end goal in mind, you can better map out the steps that need to be taken to get to the finish line.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Serve as a sounding board and let a friend vent his or her frustration without interrupting, Capricorn. Your patience and willingness to listen will be noted and appreciated.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Many people need your help, Aquarius. Direct all of your good energy toward assisting others for the time being. This help will eventually be reciprocated.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, you need to figure out how to turn great ideas into workable projects that will earn you some money. Start drafting that plan.
