Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, help out around the house or the office this week and the effort will benefit both you and the people with whom you interact. Reinforce close relationships.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, when you set your mind to something, the results are often spectacular. Stick with what you have been doing of late and keep enjoying the great results.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Change may be all around you this week, Gemini. You may not be overly excited about all the things that are unfolding, but realize this change of pace is essential to your career.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, if you are willing to put in extra effort this week, the results will be well worth it. Hunker down and commit to going the extra mile in the days ahead.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, romance is on your mind, so you have to make sure you get together with that special person in the next few days. Otherwise, the mood may pass.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, a surprise visit from a friend or family member lifts your spirits in the coming days. Enjoy this chance to catch up and share a few laughs with a loved one.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, unless someone helps you corral your focus, your energy is bound to spread all over the place. Find a friend who can keep you on the right track.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, expect to expend a lot of energy this week if you want the job to get done correctly. You're not one for slacking, so this shouldn't be a problem.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Focus on the bigger picture, Sagittarius. With the end goal in mind, you can better map out the steps that need to be taken to get to the finish line.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Serve as a sounding board and let a friend vent his or her frustration without interrupting, Capricorn. Your patience and willingness to listen will be noted and appreciated.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Many people need your help, Aquarius. Direct all of your good energy toward assisting others for the time being. This help will eventually be reciprocated.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, you need to figure out how to turn great ideas into workable projects that will earn you some money. Start drafting that plan.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/08/08/horoscopes-aug-8-14/540388001/