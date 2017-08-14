Color Paint and Brushes (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1. All day Tuesday: ‘Dog Dayz of Summer’ sale

In ancient times, “the dog days of summer” referred to the sweltering summer months when only dogs were mad enough to venture outdoors. Don’t get mad; be glad that you went shopping at the Art Center’s Gift Gallery sale from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island.

Sale on select artwork from the center’s private collection; as well as 10 percent off gift gallery items. The Art Center’s Gift Gallery offers an innovative mix of handcrafted items by local and regional artists. This includes original artwork, prints, glass art, colorful apparel, unique jewelry, ceramic tea sets, distinctive pottery, books for children and adults, and notecards etc. Information: 239-394-4221.

2. Thursday: Free luncheon for those over 60

Free luncheon for “our friends over 60” who live in Marco, Isle of Capri and Goodland, 11 a.m., the third Thursday of each month (Aug. 17) at Family Church, Winterberry Drive.

Free rides for those who might need them, door prizes and fun activity. This is a collaboration between the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. All are welcome to join. RSVP to Nancy at 706-566-8532.

3. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center: Summer hours

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center summer hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Kelly Jennings and her son Jarrett, 7, of Greeley, Colo. walk through the trails a part of Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve on Friday, March 24, 2017.

It offers a two-story visitor center, art gallery, gift shop and nature trail with viewing platform. Themed naturalist programs offered daily on topics such as manatees, sharks, sea turtles, marine life touch tank and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6- 12, and free for kids under 6 and Friends of Rookery Bay members.

Located at 300 Tower Road, one mile south of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Collier Boulevard. Register for events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

