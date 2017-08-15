AUGUST 15
Ben Affleck, Actor (45)
AUGUST 16
Steve Carell, Actor (55)
AUGUST 17
Gracie Gold, Athlete (22)
AUGUST 18
Robert Redford, Actor (81)
AUGUST 19
Christina Perri, Singer (31)
AUGUST 20
Robert Plant, Singer (69)
AUGUST 21
Paul Zerdin, Ventriloquist (45)
Guess Who?
I am a TV personality born in Paris, France on Aug. 16, 1953. I got my start on a 1970s show titled, “Name That Tune.” I am perhaps best known as a long-running cohost spot on a popular NY-based talk show.
Answer: Kathie Lee Gifford
