Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you see the wisdom in someone else's idea and you are willing to go along for the ride. Express your support and your utmost confidence in this person and his or her idea.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, it is unwise to make any impulsive commitments or decisions right now. Too many things are in flux, and you have to work through all the scenarios for a little bit longer.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

The key to creating some spark in your love life this week is through your social life, Gemini. Spend time with an eclectic group of friends who can offer a new experience.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, exercise patience in regards to a financial situation in the coming months. Patience may pay off if you can simply wait things out. Lean on a loved one for support.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, you might have your mind set on a vacation to an exotic location. If that is your ultimate goal, work toward making it a possibility in the near future.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, even though you know what needs to get done, you may experience difficulty adhering to a schedule. Look to a friend to get you back on course.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Keep a spouse's or special someone's feelings in mind before making a decision that impacts you both, Libra. Otherwise, you risk damaging the relationship.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, this week you may get the chance to revisit an issue from your past. Use the opportunity wisely, as second chances are rare and this is a unique opportunity.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, although you may appear reserved on the surface, underneath it all the wheels are turning in your mind at a rapid pace. You have plans you're not yet willing to share.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

A calm demeanor may help you get through a situation unscathed, Capricorn. Try not to attract any attention right now and everything should be fine.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, coworkers may demand more from you this week, but you don't really have the time for extra work. Find someone who can share in some of these additional tasks.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Every action carries extra weight this week, Pisces. People may be watching you more closely, so exercise caution.

