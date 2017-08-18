City of Marco Island Government Center sign. (Photo: Lisa Conley/Staff)

1. City celebrations all next week

The city of Marco Island will spend a week celebrating the 20th anniversary of cityhood, Aug. 22-28.

4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22: The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce celebrates 40 years of service to the community.

4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug 23: The celebration continues at Marco Island Charter Middle School, with Tommie Barfield Elementary and Marco Island Academy.

4-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug 24: The celebration moves to the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug 25: The Greater Marco Family YMCA celebrates 40 years of service to the community.

4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug 26: The Marco Island Historical Museum, presented with the Marco Island Civic Association, celebrates 50 years of service to the community.

4-6 p.m., Monday, Aug 28: The big finale, at the Marco Island government campus.

Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. J.Robert Florida Songwriter Showcase continues

The J.Robert Florida Songwriter Showcase is on stage every Monday, from 7 until 10 p.m., now through Aug. 28 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Advance tickets are $30 each for reserved seating and $35 at the door. Buy individual tickets or a package at TheMarcoPlayers.com or call the box office at 239-642-7270.

Each show includes a performance, intermission, Q & A with the musician, and jam session. During the shows, the musicians will share personal stories about Florida heritage that inspired their songwriting and their musical talents.

Upcoming performers are “Sawgrass” Cindy Hackney (Aug. 21) and Joerey Ortiz (Aug. 28).

3. Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business.

Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged.

Attorney William G. Morris. (Photo: Submitted)

The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: Basic concerns with Scott Shepard, CPA, William G. Morris, attorney and Vip Grover of Advanced Insurance Underwriters.

Aug. 29: Business operation with Paul Tateo, realtor, Marco Island Police Department and Keith Dameron of Iberia Bank.

Sept. 19: Business Operation II with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now; Alan Ciurzynski of Network Minds and William G. Morris, attorney.

Sept. 26: Employees and benefits with Bridget Escobar, payroll expert; Vip Grover of Advanced Insurance Underwriters and Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Oct. 3: Employees and Policies with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now and William G. Morris, attorney.

Oct. 17: Marketing and promotion with Val Simon; Heidi Berge of WAVV, Tim Philbrick of The Print Shop and EZTOUse.com.

Oct. 24: Exit and Retirement with William G. Morris, attorney & Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/08/18/3-do-city-celebrations-all-next-week/573433001/