1. Science Saturdays starts this week

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site.

Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Aug. 26: Fish; Sept. 30: National Estuaries Day; Oct. 28: Manatees; Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

2. Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business.

Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis. Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.”

The series starts Aug. 22 with basic concerns with Scott Shepard, CPA, William G. Morris, attorney and Vip Grover of Advanced Insurance Underwriters.

Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

3. Ongoing exhibit: ‘Over 80, Under 30’

What’s age got to do with it? Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the ageless exhibition “Over 80, Under 30.” On display from now through Aug. 29.

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the ageless exhibition “Over 80, Under 30.” (Photo: Submitted)

The center is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The “Over 80, Under 30” exhibition will take place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The artists exhibiting in the main galleries are Alyssa Baladad, Tanner Castle, Marian N. Miller, William Ward Moseley, Edythe Newbourne and Caitlin Rosolen-De Jesus.

La Petite Galerie: Lucille Rich, age 96, will be exhibiting a selection of her work. Lucille said, “I danced for a living my entire life so now that I am retired, I let my paintbrushes dance for me.”

