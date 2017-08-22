James Corden (Photo: Richard Shotwell, Invision/AP)

AUGUST 22

James Corden, TV Host (39)

AUGUST 23

Adam Rupp, Singer (35)

AUGUST 24

Cal Ripken, Jr., Athlete (57)

AUGUST 25

Tim Burton, Director (59)

AUGUST 26

Melissa McCarthy, Actress (47)

AUGUST 27

Tom Ford, Fashion Designer (56)

AUGUST 28

Jake Owen, Singer (36)

Guess who?

I am a singer born in Texas on August 21, 1938. I joined my first band in high school, but I did not sing lead.In the 1970s, I rose to fame and soon became a white-bearded icon. In 2013, I was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Answer: Kenny Rogers

