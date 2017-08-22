AUGUST 22
James Corden, TV Host (39)
AUGUST 23
Adam Rupp, Singer (35)
AUGUST 24
Cal Ripken, Jr., Athlete (57)
AUGUST 25
Tim Burton, Director (59)
AUGUST 26
Melissa McCarthy, Actress (47)
AUGUST 27
Tom Ford, Fashion Designer (56)
AUGUST 28
Jake Owen, Singer (36)
Guess who?
I am a singer born in Texas on August 21, 1938. I joined my first band in high school, but I did not sing lead.In the 1970s, I rose to fame and soon became a white-bearded icon. In 2013, I was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Answer: Kenny Rogers
