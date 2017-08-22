ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, even though you need to concentrate, do not turn up the intensity so much that it becomes stressful. Take a break every now and then to unwind and get away.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you are eager to listen and learn, but you also want to create your own experiences and share them with others. Find a balance between being a teacher and a student.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, you excel at thinking through decisions before making them. This careful approach tends to work in your favor, but some decisions can be made more quickly than others.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, an important decision must be made in the very near future. Your judgement may be clouded by extraneous information, so try to block unnecessary noise.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
You are at a turning point in your life and now may be a good time to make a few key changes, Leo. They may involve making new friends or exploring a new career.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, even if you have a lot to get done, you will be able to make decisions on your feet and adapt as the situation calls for it this week. Changes can come about quickly.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Actively explore any impulses you may have over the next few days, Libra. You may not have the freedom for such exploration beyond this week, so act soon.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, some time relaxing seems like the ideal scenario right now. But you're not prone to sitting still too long. Look for activities that keep you engaged.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
You are in your element this week, Sagittarius. Expect to be soaring on good vibes for several days. There is nothing pressing to pull you in another direction, so keep sailing along.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, now may seem like a good time to allow your imagination to run wild, especially if the going gets tough. However, you need to be fully present this week.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Optimism is always good, Aquarius. But you may need to look at all sides of the situation right now if you are to make an informed choice about something important.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, if you are having difficulty asking for something you desire, practice what you want to say and test out your delivery on a friend.
