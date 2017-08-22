Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, even though you need to concentrate, do not turn up the intensity so much that it becomes stressful. Take a break every now and then to unwind and get away.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you are eager to listen and learn, but you also want to create your own experiences and share them with others. Find a balance between being a teacher and a student.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you excel at thinking through decisions before making them. This careful approach tends to work in your favor, but some decisions can be made more quickly than others.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, an important decision must be made in the very near future. Your judgement may be clouded by extraneous information, so try to block unnecessary noise.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You are at a turning point in your life and now may be a good time to make a few key changes, Leo. They may involve making new friends or exploring a new career.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, even if you have a lot to get done, you will be able to make decisions on your feet and adapt as the situation calls for it this week. Changes can come about quickly.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Actively explore any impulses you may have over the next few days, Libra. You may not have the freedom for such exploration beyond this week, so act soon.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, some time relaxing seems like the ideal scenario right now. But you're not prone to sitting still too long. Look for activities that keep you engaged.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You are in your element this week, Sagittarius. Expect to be soaring on good vibes for several days. There is nothing pressing to pull you in another direction, so keep sailing along.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, now may seem like a good time to allow your imagination to run wild, especially if the going gets tough. However, you need to be fully present this week.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Optimism is always good, Aquarius. But you may need to look at all sides of the situation right now if you are to make an informed choice about something important.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, if you are having difficulty asking for something you desire, practice what you want to say and test out your delivery on a friend.

