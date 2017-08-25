Attorney William G. Morris. (Photo: Submitted)

AUGUST

Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business. Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis. Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.” The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: Basic concerns with Scott Shepard, CPA, William G. Morris, attorney and Vip Grover of Advanced Insurance Underwriters.

Aug. 29: Business operation with Paul Tateo, realtor, Marco Island Police Department and Keith Dameron of Iberia Bank.

Sept. 19: Business Operation II with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now; Alan Ciurzynski of Network Minds and William G. Morris, attorney.

Sept. 26: Employees and benefits with Bridget Escobar, payroll expert; Vip Grover of Advanced Insurance Underwriters and Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Oct. 3: Employees and Policies with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now and William G. Morris, attorney.

Oct. 17: Marketing and promotion with Val Simon; Heidi Berge of WAVV, Tim Philbrick of The Print Shop and EZTOUse.com.

Oct. 24: Exit and Retirement with William G. Morris, attorney & Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Aug. 26: Fish; Sept. 30: National Estuaries Day; Oct. 28: Manatees; Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

SEPTEMBER

Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” from the Florida Artists Group, Inc. (FLAG). The exhibition will be on display from Friday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. A free opening reception sponsored by the Marco Island Historical Society will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Coffee with a cop

Join the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the Marco Island Police Department and your neighbors for coffee and conversation from 8 until 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1 at Dunkin Donuts, 1089 N. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Information: colliersheriff.org.

‘The Great Florida Cattle Drive’

At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island a special program on “The Great Florida Cattle Drive – Unbroken Circles,” a film by Elam and Nic Stoltzfus. hosted by music producer and Florida native, J. Robert Houghtaling. Admission is free to Marco Island Historical Society members and $10 for non-members. The program begins with “insights into the creation and scoring of the soundtrack” as J. Robert performs songs that he composed for the soundtrack of the film. The documentary tells the story of the Great Florida Cattle Drive of 2016, the history of Florida’s heritage cattle breed, how they almost became extinct and what is being done to preserve Florida’s cow culture for future generations. The running time of the film is 90 minutes. Following the screening, there will be time for questions and answers.

JCMI High Holiday schedule

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Jews and Jewish synagogues throughout the world will commence the High Holiday season, and the New Year of 5778 with a S'lichot service. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, led by Rabbi Mark Gross and Cantorial Soloist Hari Jacobsen will provide the Jewish community of Marco Island and nearby Naples community, the opportunity to participate in this service. High Holiday tickets will be issued to all JCMI members in good standing at no charge. The charge for guests is $100 per person for all of the High Holy Day Services. Tickets will be available for pick up at our office from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. The office is at 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: 239-642-0800.

Rosh Hashanah: The first day of the Jewish month of Tishrei actually begins the new year with a service at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the congregation will meet on the beach at 11 a.m. a.m. to join with the Rabbi and Cantorial Soloist in reciting the Tashlich prayers; when Jews symbolically cast their sins into the water and leave their old shortcomings behind them, thus starting the new year with a clean slate.

In anticipation of the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur, Friday, Sept. 29), the congregation will pay a short visit to the cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Rabbi Gross explains, "The Jewish New Year is traditionally an important shared family affair so that there is a season when the absence of those we have lost is particularly felt."

Yom Kippur begins on Friday evening, Sept. 29, with the chanting of the prayer Kol Nidrei and continues on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. Kol Nidre, which means ''all vows," nullifies the binding nature of such promises.

To commemorate the day of fasting, a pre Kol Nidrei dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, followed by a break the fast dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday. Details of times, locations and pricing can be found at marcojcmi.com. Reservations are required.

ONGOING

Rick’s Island Salon offers back to school free haircuts

So many “deals” come with strings attached, as you know if you have ever accepted the invitation to a dinner/investment seminar, or suffered through a time share pitch. But this deal delivers exactly what it promises, with no hidden catch. All Collier County students, teachers and school staff are eligible for a haircut at Rick’s Island Salon and Day Spa, a $25 value, absolutely free of charge through the month of August. This is Rick’s ninth year offering the free haircuts. Call the salon, 239-642-6696 and make an appointment.

Exhibit: ‘Over 80, Under 30’

What’s age got to do with it? Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the ageless exhibition “Over 80, Under 30.” On display from now through Aug. 29. The center is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The “Over 80, Under 30” exhibition will take place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The artists exhibiting in the main galleries are Alyssa Baladad, Tanner Castle, Marian N. Miller, William Ward Moseley, Edythe Newbourne and Caitlin Rosolen-De Jesus.

La Petite Galerie: Lucille Rich, age 96, will be exhibiting a selection of her work. Lucille said, “I danced for a living my entire life so now that I am retired, I let my paintbrushes dance for me.”

Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Center for the Arts work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive. From now through August the photographs of Marco Island artist Joseph Parisi will be both exhibited and for sale. For more than 30 years, Joe has been a practicing veterinarian, which has fostered a passion for photographing Southwestern Florida’s unique wildlife. His other interests include scuba diving and travel, which are reflected in original underwater photography, street portraiture and landscape. He incorporates both color and black and white in his prints. He has received numerous photographic awards at both local and state levels. He has exhibited at the Marco Island Center for the Arts and has participated in the Marco Island Farmers Market and the Goodland Arts and Music and Mullet Festivals. Interested buyers can pick up his business card at the library and contact the artist with any questions.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center: Summer hours

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center summer hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It offers a two-story visitor center, art gallery, gift shop and nature trail with viewing platform. Themed naturalist programs offered daily on topics such as manatees, sharks, sea turtles, marine life touch tank and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6- 12, and free for kids under 6 and Friends of Rookery Bay members. Located at 300 Tower Road, one mile south of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Collier Boulevard. Register for events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Call Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Play mah jongg from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Come join the fun and make new friends. Walk-ins welcomed; free. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Mackle Park duplicate bridge

Play bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. each Friday at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Duplicate Bridge is another way to meet new friends on Marco. Reservations are required. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Canasta

Come meld with us from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoons at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. This is a free, social program where you can enjoy the game of canasta and make new Island friends. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Sabbath services

JCMI, The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 911 Winterberry Avenue, offers Sabbath services at 8 p.m., Fridays. Dessert follows. Information: 642-0800.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Avow support groups

Caregiver and grief support groups offered by Avow in Marco Island will be held at 5/3 Bank conference room, 650 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. The grief support group is held on the third Friday of each month from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. The caregiver support group is held from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Avow support groups are open to anyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Weekly support groups are also available at Avow’s Naples campus. Information: 239-261-4404 or avowcares.org.

Cancer support

Cancer support group for patients and families is from noon until 1:30 p.m., the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Meetings are at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Marco/Naples Lupus Support Group

Meetings on the third Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Physicians Regional Medical Center, Palm Dining Room, 8300 Collier Blvd., Naples. Meeting are open to Lupus patients, families, care givers and interested people. Information: Marilyn 398-4800 or Jan 389-2749.

Al-Anon

Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. every Thursday, at the Marco Island United Church, 320 N. Barfield. Information: Laurene at 239-776-5235.

Al-Anon family groups

Help and hope are just a phone call away. For a meeting schedule 239-263-5907 and southfloridaal-anon.org.

Volunteers needed

Happiness is created for those giving and receiving through volunteer service. That is why the NCH Marco Heathcare Center Auxiliary would like to invite you to join their volunteer program. Whether you prefer patient contact, or assisting staff members we have the perfect volunteer position waiting just for you. Visit nchmd.org/volunteer or call the volunteer office at 239-624-8596 to learn how you can give back to the Marco community.

Meditation on Marco

Always wanted to learn how to meditate, to relax and stop all that internal chatter? Come join our friendly group looking to find more peace and meaning in our lives. Based on Buddhist teachings, yet nonsectarian, we focus on deep breathing techniques and the practice of mindfulness in everyday life. At 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, in the small Chapel, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, corner of Collier Boulevard and Elkcam Circle. By donation only. Information: patty@bloodhound.net.

Be Fit Over 50

Be Fit Over 50 continues at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at The Family Church. 1450 Winterberry Drive. The fee is $60 for the month or $6 per class. Participants will enjoy the benefits of increased strength, muscle tone and flexibility. This weight-bearing exercise program will help combat osteoporosis and improve bone density. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Group fitness classes

More than 60 different group fitness classes offered each week at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island, starting at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday/ Classes include Zumba, Tai-Chi, Yoga, Aqua Zumba, Boot Camp, Drums and more. Information: marcoymca.org.

Swim team program

Swim Team at the Greater Marco Family YMCA is a year-round program offered to children in grades K-8 at the Greater Marco Family YMCA Dottie Weiner Aquatic Center. Participants can register as a beginner from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or advanced, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: marcoymca.org.

Seibukan Karate/Matayoshi Kobudo

Seibukan Karate and Matayoshi Kobudo are offered to students aged 6 and up for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels at various times throughout the week. Established in 2010, the Shima Dojo teaches the Okinawan Style of Karate called Seibukan Shorin-Ryu. The Dojo is located in Studio B at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Information: marcoymca.org.

Pet loss support group

Arleen Harris has started a Pet Loss Group for those who have lost their special friend or are dealing with an ill pet and wish to talk with other animal lovers. Call Arleen for details, 239-394-5576 or arleenperrotti@aol.com.

PFLAG

The Naples chapter of PFLAG (Parents Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), a family based support, education and advocacy group for families with gay or transgender members, meets on the third Thursday of each month. Information: 239-963-4670 or visit pflagnaples.org.

Healthy living program at Fleischmann Park

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Fleischmann Park Community Center, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $5. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults (over 50 years old) safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. noravanh@gmail.com

Lo’s Beach Yoga Naples

9:35 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Vanderbilt Beach, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. This is a multi-level class allowing everyone to work at their comfort level. Bring your own towel/mat. Cost $10 or 6 classes $40. 239-877-1293.

Chair yoga

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Open Mind Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N, Suite 205, Naples. Familiar and easy movements coordinated with breath. All exercises done is a chair. For anyone recovering from injury or surgery or anyone not wanting to get up off the floor. All chairs and other props provided. $8. Information: Linda@LindaMundt.com or 239-405-7330.

OCTOBER

Author Jack E. Davis at MIHS

At 7 p.m., Oct. 3, author Jack E. Davis presents “The Gulf of Mexico: History, Wisdom, and Hope” at Rose History Auditorium, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Marco Island Historical Society members are admitted free, non-members are asked to pay $10. Drawing from his new book, “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea,” Davis will discuss how the Gulf of Mexico is historically significant beyond oil spills.

Calendar items must be submitted to mail@marcoeagle.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/08/25/wow-do-list-small-businesses-big-issues-seminar/590823001/