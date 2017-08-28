"Cellular Skyline" by Patricia Turner. (Photo: Submitted)

1. Juried exhibition opens Friday

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.” The exhibition will be on display from Friday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

A free opening reception sponsored by the Marco Island Historical Society will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.

“Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures.

Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

2. Thursday: Meditation on Marco

Always wanted to learn how to meditate, to relax and stop all that internal chatter?

Come join this friendly group looking to find more peace and meaning in life.

Based on Buddhist teachings, yet nonsectarian, we focus on deep breathing techniques and the practice of mindfulness in everyday life.

At 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, in the small Chapel, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, corner of Collier Boulevard and Elkcam Circle. By donation only. Information: patty@bloodhound.net.

3. Friday: Coffee with a cop

Join the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the Marco Island Police Department and your neighbors for coffee and conversation from 8 until 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1 at Dunkin Donuts, 1089 N. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island.

Information: colliersheriff.org.

