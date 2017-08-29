Share This Story!
I am an actor born in California on Aug. 28, 1969. I attended UCLA and acted alongside Tim Robbins in a theater troupe. I
Marco Eagle
Published 6:02 a.m. ET Aug. 29, 2017 | Updated 12:58 p.m. ET Aug. 29, 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Musician Liam Payne attends the 2017 Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700072243 ORIG FILE ID: 803399512 (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe, Getty Images) AUGUST 29
Liam Payne, Singer (24)
AUGUST 30
Warren Buffett, Entrepreneur (87)
AUGUST 31
Jeff Hardy, Wrestler (40)
SEPTEMBER 1
Lily Tomlin, Actress (78)
SEPTEMBER 2
Keanu Reeves, Actor (53)
SEPTEMBER 3
Shaun White, Athlete (31)
SEPTEMBER 4
Beyonce Knowles, Singer (36)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in California on Aug. 28, 1969. I attended UCLA and acted alongside Tim Robbins in a theater troupe. I made my film debut in 1992. Today, I am a well known comic, voice artist, producer, and musician.
Answer: Jack Black
