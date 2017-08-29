Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, change is afoot, but there is no use trying to cling to the past. Look to the future and find a way to embrace the changes and challenges that lie ahead.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, beneath that cool, calm and collected exterior beats the heart of someone who may be looking for adventure from time to time. Let others see your wild side this week.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you can think of plenty of reasons why you shouldn't take chances this week, but somehow you are compelled to take risks. Just be careful who you involve.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Your shift with regard to motivation is quite evident this week, Cancer. Others notice this change in attitude and are willing to come on board to support you further.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, an exciting announcement makes it difficult to maintain your composure over the next few days, but give it your best shot. Look at it as a challenge that needs to be met.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you are usually quick to catch on and can easily read between the lines of a situation. Put this skill to use in an important business meeting in the coming days.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

It is hard for you to respond when people do not play by the rules, Libra. Do not let their activities ruin your week. Continue to follow your own path.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, no matter how many times you run through the details of a specific situation, you still will come up with questions. Work them out until you feel confident.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Something big is on the horizon and you are getting very excited about it, Sagittarius. The wait will soon be over and you can enjoy yourself fully. Try to remain patient a little while longer.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Sticking to your safety zone has done you well, Capricorn. But sometimes you need to step outside of the boundaries for a new perspective. Don't let apprehension hold you back.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, a packed calendar feels stifling right now. It's good to have a solid social network, but not if it comes at the expense of free time. See what you can clear from your schedule.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

There is more to living than adhering to career goals, Pisces. Find ways to schedule more activities that bring you happiness.

