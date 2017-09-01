File: J.Robert in his studio with his Rhodesian ridgeback "MIcco," as in Miccosukee. Lance Shearer/Correspondent (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Tuesday: ‘The Great Florida Cattle Drive’

At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Rose History Auditorium, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island a special program on “The Great Florida Cattle Drive – Unbroken Circles,” a film by Elam and Nic Stoltzfus, hosted by music producer and Florida native, J. Robert Houghtaling.

The program begins with “insights into the creation and scoring of the soundtrack” as J. Robert performs songs that he composed for the soundtrack of the film. The documentary tells the story of the Great Florida Cattle Drive of 2016, the history of Florida’s heritage cattle breed, how they almost became extinct and what is being done to preserve Florida’s cow culture for future generations. The running time of the film is 90 minutes. Following the screening, there will be time for questions and answers.

Admission is free to Marco Island Historical Society members and $10 for non-members.

2. Be a volunteer

Happiness is created for those giving and receiving through volunteer service. That is why the NCH Marco Heathcare Center Auxiliary would like to invite you to join their volunteer program.

Whether you prefer patient contact, or assisting staff members we have the perfect volunteer position waiting just for you. Visit nchmd.org/volunteer or call the volunteer office at 239-624-8596 to learn how you can give back to the Marco community.

3. Opens today: Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.”

The exhibition will be on display from Friday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

"Toppled" Tree by Pat Zalisko. (Photo: submitted)

A free opening reception sponsored by the Marco Island Historical Society will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.

“Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures.

Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/09/01/3-do-art-and-artists/613204001/