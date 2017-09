Parisi brings a Tigertail Beach sunset to life by including people in his image. (Photo: Joseph Parisi)

SEPTEMBER

Tigertail Beach clean-up

Friends of Tigertail and Keep Collier Beautiful are hosting a Tigertail Beach clean-up on from 8 until 11 a.m., Sept. 16. This is part of the International Beach Clean-up to rid debris from beaches worldwide. Bags, gloves, water, and T-shirts provided, and certificates of appreciation will be distributed to participating school children.

JCMI High Holiday schedule

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Jews and Jewish synagogues throughout the world will commence the High Holiday season, and the New Year of 5778 with a S'lichot service. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, led by Rabbi Mark Gross and Cantorial Soloist Hari Jacobsen will provide the Jewish community of Marco Island and nearby Naples community, the opportunity to participate in this service. High Holiday tickets will be issued to all JCMI members in good standing at no charge. The charge for guests is $100 per person for all of the High Holy Day Services. Tickets will be available for pick up at our office from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. The office is at 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: 239-642-0800.

Rosh Hashanah: The first day of the Jewish month of Tishrei actually begins the new year with a service at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the congregation will meet on the beach at 11 a.m. a.m. to join with the Rabbi and Cantorial Soloist in reciting the Tashlich prayers; when Jews symbolically cast their sins into the water and leave their old shortcomings behind them, thus starting the new year with a clean slate.

In anticipation of the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur, Friday, Sept. 29), the congregation will pay a short visit to the cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Rabbi Gross explains, "The Jewish New Year is traditionally an important shared family affair so that there is a season when the absence of those we have lost is particularly felt."

Yom Kippur begins on Friday evening, Sept. 29, with the chanting of the prayer Kol Nidrei and continues on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. Kol Nidre, which means ''all vows," nullifies the binding nature of such promises.

To commemorate the day of fasting, a pre Kol Nidrei dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, followed by a break the fast dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday. Details of times, locations and pricing can be found at marcojcmi.com. Reservations are required.

Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business. Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis. Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.” The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: Business Operation II with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now; Alan Ciurzynski of Network Minds and William G. Morris, attorney.

Sept. 26: Employees and benefits with Bridget Escobar, payroll expert; Vip Grover of Advanced Insurance Underwriters and Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Oct. 3: Employees and Policies with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now and William G. Morris, attorney.

Oct. 17: Marketing and promotion with Val Simon; Heidi Berge of WAVV, Tim Philbrick of The Print Shop and EZTOUse.com.

Oct. 24: Exit and Retirement with William G. Morris, attorney & Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

National Estuaries Day

National Estuaries Day will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free tours and activities will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance VIP passes are available for $25. The annual event includes staff-narrated boat tours (bus transportation provided to the boat 15 minutes away), introductory 30-minute kayaking trips, stand-up paddle boarding demos on Henderson Creek, Estuary Encounter experience, live animal presentations, crafts, Junior Scientist lab activities and more. Additionally, a food truck will be on site during lunch hours. A special feature of this year's event is the "Giants of the Everglades" photography exhibit, which will be on display in the art gallery. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the photographer, Dennis Goodman, and enjoy his presentation "The Story Behind the Images" at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Activities are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up begins when doors open at 9 a.m. Age restrictions may apply, see website for more information: rookerybay.org/national-estuaries-day.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Sept. 30: National Estuaries Day; Oct. 28: Manatees; Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

ONGOING

Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Center for the Arts work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive. From now through August the photographs of Marco Island artist Joseph Parisi will be both exhibited and for sale.

For more than 30 years, Joe has been a practicing veterinarian, which has fostered a passion for photographing Southwestern Florida’s unique wildlife. His other interests include scuba diving and travel, which are reflected in original underwater photography, street portraiture and landscape. He incorporates both color and black and white in his prints. He has received numerous photographic awards at both local and state levels. He has exhibited at the Marco Island Center for the Arts and has participated in the Marco Island Farmers Market and the Goodland Arts and Music and Mullet Festivals. Interested buyers can pick up his business card at the library and contact the artist with any questions.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center: Summer hours

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center summer hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It offers a two-story visitor center, art gallery, gift shop and nature trail with viewing platform. Themed naturalist programs offered daily on topics such as manatees, sharks, sea turtles, marine life touch tank and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6- 12, and free for kids under 6 and Friends of Rookery Bay members. Located at 300 Tower Road, one mile south of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Collier Boulevard. Register for events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Call Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Play mah jongg from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Come join the fun and make new friends. Walk-ins welcomed; free. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Mackle Park duplicate bridge

Play bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. each Friday at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Duplicate Bridge is another way to meet new friends on Marco. Reservations are required. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Canasta

Come meld with us from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoons at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. This is a free, social program where you can enjoy the game of canasta and make new Island friends. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Sabbath services

JCMI, The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 911 Winterberry Avenue, offers Sabbath services at 8 p.m., Fridays. Dessert follows. Information: 642-0800.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Avow support groups

Caregiver and grief support groups offered by Avow in Marco Island will be held at 5/3 Bank conference room, 650 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. The grief support group is held on the third Friday of each month from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. The caregiver support group is held from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Avow support groups are open to anyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Weekly support groups are also available at Avow’s Naples campus. Information: 239-261-4404 or avowcares.org.

Cancer support

Cancer support group for patients and families is from noon until 1:30 p.m., the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Meetings are at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

