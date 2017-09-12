File: Rabbi Edward Maline displays the Torah scroll to Christian children who visited the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island in September to learn about the High Holy Days of Judaism. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Saturday: JCMI High Holiday begins

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Jews and Jewish synagogues throughout the world will commence the High Holiday season, and the New Year of 5778 with a S'lichot service.

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, led by Rabbi Mark Gross and Cantorial Soloist Hari Jacobsen will provide the Jewish community of Marco Island and nearby Naples community, the opportunity to participate in this service.

High Holiday tickets will be issued to all JCMI members in good standing at no charge. The charge for guests is $100 per person for all of the High Holy Day Services.

Tickets will be available for pick up at our office from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. The office is at 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: 239-642-0800.

2. This weekend: Tigertail Beach clean-up

Friends of Tigertail and Keep Collier Beautiful are hosting a Tigertail Beach clean-up on from 8 until 11 a.m., Sept. 16.

This is part of the International Beach Clean-up to rid debris from beaches worldwide. Bags, gloves, water, and T-shirts provided, and certificates of appreciation will be distributed to participating school children.

3. On display now: Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.” The exhibition will be on display from from now until Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Fluid Motion by Joel Shapses. (Photo: Submitted)

“Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

