11/20: Niall Horan | Having spent the past year working on his debut solo album, Horan is set to bring new music to his fans in a series of intimate shows.Horan has sold more than 70 million records as part of One Direction and has toured the globe numerous times. His debut single “This Town,” released in the fall of 2016, has sold more than three million track equivalent units globally while hitting No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 on its way to going platinum. The Los Angeles Times said, “The guitar ballad is a tender, swoon-worthy number” and Entertainment Weekly hailed it as “a wistful tale of young love lost.” He followed the ballad’s release with the grittier R&B-infused track “Slow Hands,” which went to No. 1 in 44 countries and peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100. Line of Best Fit said "He's shed his squeaky clean onesie and donned a crooner coat, giving us one of the coolest, catchiest choruses of 2017 in the process." Details: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20.Comerica Theatre, 400 W. Washington St., Phoenix. $49-$321. 800-745-300,ticketmaster.com. (Photo: Carl Court, AFP/Getty Images)