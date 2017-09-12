Share This Story!
Celebrity Birthdays, Sept. 12-18
I am an athlete born in California on Sept. 11, 1988.
Marco Eagle
Published 5:02 a.m. ET Sept. 12, 2017
SEPTEMBER 12
Louis CK, Comic (50)
SEPTEMBER 13
Niall Horan, Singer (24)
SEPTEMBER 14
Andrew Lincoln, Actor (44)
SEPTEMBER 15
Danny Nucci, Actor (49)
SEPTEMBER 16
Marc Anthony, Singer (49)
SEPTEMBER 17
Andrew East, Athlete (26)
SEPTEMBER 18
Ronaldo, Athlete (41)
Guess who?
I am an athlete born in California on Sept. 11, 1988. I played high school baseball before making my Major League debut as a third baseman for the Kansas City Royals in 2011.
Answer: Mike Moustakas
