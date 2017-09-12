Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, don't let plans that don't come to fruition discourage you. Many of your plans will fall into place, and there is plenty of time to think of others. Keep dreaming away.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

People close to you may be keeping secrets, Taurus. You don't know the reason they aren't telling you everything, but chances are you'll get the full story soon enough.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

You might feel as if your mental wiring is about to expire, Gemini. It could be time to shut the circuits down and let your brain recharge its batteries.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, expect this week to go smoothly as you put in a lot of time and effort. Extra effort will pay off in the days ahead, and others will begin to notice.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, when you speak with your friends, your imagination runs wild with all the prospects of things to do. Narrow down a few of the best ideas and put them into action.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, whether you are dating someone new or have been with your partner for years, this week your love life will be top notch. Enjoy all the special moments you experience.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Everyone wants something you possess, Libra. It's not a material object, but self-confidence and common sense. Continue to exhibit the same passion you always do.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you are prone to sticking to the familiar and things that might not provide much of a challenge. This is the week to try something new.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, it's great to have many helpful, supportive people in your corner. These supporters are with you at every turn. Show them how much they're appreciated.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Attention to detail can make or break a project for you, Capricorn. Even if it takes more time, focus on the smaller picture when working this week.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, your way with words this week is simply outstanding. You can persuade someone to support your position, even if he or she was once opposed to the idea.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, sharing your feelings right now can strengthen a relationship. Be sure that this is the direction you seek before uttering any words.

