Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, communication is essential in any relationship, including ones of a romantic nature. Learn to get your point across without being too forward.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you may have little desire to go above and beyond what is necessary this week. You may want to spend much of your time sticking to familiar routines.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you can probably use a good dose of peace and quiet right now, but there are too many things on your calendar for this to be possible anytime soon.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, enjoy a boost in ambition, stamina and overall energy in the coming days. This will help you initiate and complete projects with amazing precision.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Intense desires are simmering just beneath the surface, Leo. But you're not sure how to express your feelings just yet. Usually you are direct, but this may require finesse.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Hanging out with friends seems like a great idea, especially when all of your tasks at work and at home have been completed, Virgo. Don't let anything hold you back.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, spend some time relaxing at home in the coming days. The rest and relaxation will do your body good. Rise to action when you are called upon.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Pay careful attention to all details, Scorpio. They are trying to tell you something about your future. You just do not know where the road will bend.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, it is not uncommon to feel on edge when leaving your comfort zone. Embrace this sense of adventure and uncertainty and make the most of a unique opportunity.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you desire stability even though you take some chances in the coming days. You may appear sure-footed to others, but your nerves may be out of control. Take things slowly.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, thoughts keep tugging at your emotions and leaving you with lingering feelings of doubt. It is time to push away those feelings once and for all.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, find different ways to express your feelings to your partner. This can open the lines of communication and strengthen your bond.

