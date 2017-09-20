First place: JoAnn Sanborn (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to experience the visual travel log of the artists from the current exhibition called “Oh the Places You Have Been” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 31.

This judged exhibition is taking place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The opening reception called “2nd Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Oct. 10. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

These showcased art works reveal “being present in the moment and capturing the senses of the place where you stand and view.” It is a snapshot, an engaging photo, a montage or a painting that immerses you in the spirit of a location.

Chris Mennini was the judge for the exhibition and he stated the “show has a very nice variety of media and styles.” The winners are as follows:

Third place: James R. Robellard (Photo: Submitted)

Honorable mention: Todd Tateo (Photo: Submitted)

Honorable mention: Christine Cook (Photo: Submitted)

Second place: Linda Chambers (Photo: Submitted)

First place: JoAnn Sanborn “Grand View”

Second place: Linda Chambers “Swamp Song”

Third place: James R. Robellard, “Lone Pine, CA location”

Honorable mention: Todd Tateo “Flight of the Contours”

Honorable mention: Christine Cook, “Glacial Falls, Iceland location”

In the La Petite Galerie, artist Barry Howe displays his photographs of stadiums throughout the country. His photographs include Major League Ballparks, as well as college and pro football stadiums. If you have a favorite home stadium there may be a photo of it in the La Petite Galerie.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/09/20/center-arts-road-trips-and-big-adventures/684987001/