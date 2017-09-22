The Blood Connection is asking for donors (Photo: Greenville News)

1. Donate: Blood Center needs to make up for lost time

The NCH Community Blood Center is facing a blood shortage after a four-day closure due to Hurricane Irma.

The center is receiving blood shipments from other parts of the country through the National Blood Exchange. However, staff are urging the public to help increase the local blood supply.

Regular blood donations can be made at the center’s Naples branch at 311 Ninth St. N., Suite 201. The blood center also will holding blood drives this week in air-conditioned bloodmobiles at the following times and locations. Donors will receive a movie ticket.

Friday-Monday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sembler Plaza, Southwest corner of Naples Boulevard and Airport-Pulling Road, North Naples.

Donors must bring a photo ID, be at least 16 and weigh at least 110 pounds. Minors must have a parent present, and there is no age limit for blood donors.

The center recommends donors eat and drink plenty of water before donating.

“The need for blood never stops, not even for a hurricane,” wrote center spokeswoman Laura Rosen in a news release. “It is imperative to have an ample supply before a storm and immediate public support from donors after the storm.

Platelet donations take two hours, and appointments can be made by calling the Community Blood Center at 239-624-4120.

2. Sunset cruise and dinner

Chez Boët and the Sweet Liberty sailing catamaran are offering a special sunset cruise dinner package from now until Nov. 29 for $67 per person.

The package includes a two-hour sunset cruise on the Sweet Liberty, a 53-foot sailing catamaran, followed by a two-course dinner at nearby Chez Boët.

Advance reservations are required. A package for children 12 and under is $29 per child. Groups are welcome to participate.

The Sweet Liberty is docked at the Naples Landings Park, 1101 Ninth St. S., and Chez Boët is at 755 12th Ave. S., Naples. 239-5957002.

3. Revisit a classic: Bob Newhart will mark 45th anniversary

In his trademark low-key way, Bob Newhart says he’s pleased that his 1970s sitcom about a psychologist and his quirky patients and pals will mark its 45th anniversary with a TV marathon.

Bob Newhart: Sept. 5, 1929. (Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

But Newhart, who turned 88 earlier this month and still does standup gigs, can’t resist cracking wise when asked if he’ll watch the 84 back-to- back episodes of “The Bob Newhart Show” airing on the Decades channel from 1 p.m., Saturday, and ending 6 a.m., Monday.

“Well, I know the ending of most of them,” he said, drolly.

Decade’s airing of the sitcom counted among TV’s all-time best comedies falls on Emmy Awards weekend, which is ironic: The 142-episode “The Bob Newhart Show” received only four nominations and zero Emmys in its 1972-78 run on CBS.

