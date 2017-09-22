Dr. Joseph Parisi is a veterinarian whose profession fostered his passion for photographing Southwest Florida's unique wildlife. (Photo: Joseph Parisi/Special to the Sun Times)

SEPTEMBER

JCMI High Holiday schedule

The High Holiday season commenced on Sept. 16, and the New Year of 5778. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, led by Rabbi Mark Gross and Cantorial Soloist Hari Jacobsen will provide the Jewish community of Marco Island and nearby Naples community, the opportunity to participate. High Holiday tickets will be issued to all JCMI members in good standing at no charge. The charge for guests is $100 per person for all of the High Holy Day Services. Tickets will be available for pick up at our office from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The office is at 991 Winterberry Drive. Information: 239-642-0800.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the congregation will meet on the beach at 11 a.m. a.m. to join with the Rabbi and Cantorial Soloist in reciting the Tashlich prayers; when Jews symbolically cast their sins into the water and leave their old shortcomings behind them, thus starting the new year with a clean slate.

In anticipation of the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur, Friday, Sept. 29), the congregation will pay a short visit to the cemetery at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Rabbi Gross explains, "The Jewish New Year is traditionally an important shared family affair so that there is a season when the absence of those we have lost is particularly felt."

Yom Kippur begins on Friday evening, Sept. 29, with the chanting of the prayer Kol Nidrei and continues on Saturday morning, Sept. 30. Kol Nidre, which means ''all vows," nullifies the binding nature of such promises.

To commemorate the day of fasting, a pre Kol Nidrei dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, followed by a break the fast dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday. Details of times, locations and pricing can be found at marcojcmi.com. Reservations are required.

National Estuaries Day

National Estuaries Day will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Free tours and activities will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance VIP passes are available for $25. The annual event includes staff-narrated boat tours (bus transportation provided to the boat 15 minutes away), introductory 30-minute kayaking trips, stand-up paddle boarding demos on Henderson Creek, Estuary Encounter experience, live animal presentations, crafts, Junior Scientist lab activities and more. Additionally, a food truck will be on site during lunch hours. A special feature of this year's event is the "Giants of the Everglades" photography exhibit, which will be on display in the art gallery. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the photographer, Dennis Goodman, and enjoy his presentation "The Story Behind the Images" at 1:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Activities are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up begins when doors open at 9 a.m. Age restrictions may apply, see website for more information: rookerybay.org/national-estuaries-day.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Sept. 30: National Estuaries Day; Oct. 28: Manatees; Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

ONGOING

Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.” The exhibition will be on display from now until Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Center for the Arts work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive. From now through August the photographs of Marco Island artist Joseph Parisi will be both exhibited and for sale. For more than 30 years, Joe has been a practicing veterinarian, which has fostered a passion for photographing Southwestern Florida’s unique wildlife. His other interests include scuba diving and travel, which are reflected in original underwater photography, street portraiture and landscape. He incorporates both color and black and white in his prints. He has received numerous photographic awards at both local and state levels. He has exhibited at the Marco Island Center for the Arts and has participated in the Marco Island Farmers Market and the Goodland Arts and Music and Mullet Festivals. Interested buyers can pick up his business card at the library and contact the artist with any questions.

OCTOBER

Road Trips and Big Adventures

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to experience the visual travel log of the artists from the current exhibition called “Oh the Places You Have Been” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 31. This judged exhibition is taking place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The opening reception called “2nd Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Oct. 10. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members. In the La Petite Galerie: Artist Barry Howe displays his photographs of stadiums throughout the country. His photographs include Major League Ballparks, as well as college and pro football stadiums. If you have a favorite home stadium there may be a photo of it in the La Petite Galerie. Information: marcoislandart.org.

Author Jack E. Davis at MIHS

At 7 p.m., Oct. 3, author Jack E. Davis presents “The Gulf of Mexico: History, Wisdom, and Hope” at Rose History Auditorium, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Marco Island Historical Society members are admitted free, non-members are asked to pay $10. Drawing from his new book, “The Gulf: The Making of an American Sea,” Davis will discuss how the Gulf of Mexico is historically significant beyond oil spills.

Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business. Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis. Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.” The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

Oct. 3: “Employees and Policies” with Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now and William G. Morris, attorney.

Oct. 17: “Marketing and Promotion” with Val Simon; Heidi Berge of WAVV, Tim Philbrick of The Print Shop and EZTOUse.com.

Oct. 24: “Exit and Retirement” with William G. Morris, attorney & Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Marco Boat Show

The Marco Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County and is one of the largest in-water recreational shows in the Naples-Marco Island area. The show will feature displays by Marinas, Boat dealers, and other marine related businesses. The show will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 at Rose Marina, 951 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. One-day general admission $5 for adults; children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Free onsite parking for patrons. Information and advance tickets, MIACC.org.

Musical Interludes presents Sandra Rose

Vocalist Sandra Rose Rommel will perform from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts as part of the Musical Interludes series. Rose has been entertaining audiences for over three decades. She has been a backup singer for Bruce Springsteen, done studio work for Celine Dion’s producers and has appeared in Las Vegas with David Foster after winning the “Born to Sing” contest. This musical journey will include the music of Michael Buble, Patsy Cline, Celine Dion, Fleetwood Mac, Barbara Streisand, and from the Great American songbook. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. To reserve your seat, call 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

Calendar items must be submitted to mail@marcoeagle.com.







