Golf ball on tee with driver at florida tropical course at dawn (Photo: Stock)

1. This weekend: Marco Police Foundation golf tournament

The Marco Police Foundation hosts its annual Golf Tournament at the JW Marriott’s Hammock Bay Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will begin with golfer registration at 7:30 a.m. and a “scramble” start at 8:30. Golfers will gather after the competition for lunch and prizes around 1 p.m.

This year’s Tournament takes on added significance because it is now named after Dick Shanahan, who was one of the founders of the Police Foundation. Shanahan passed away last year and was known for his volunteer work and philanthropy throughout Marco Island.

Organizers also announced that a portion of tournament proceeds would be dedicated to Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

Those wishing to play in the tournament or purchase hole sponsorships can contact Joe Granda at 389-2823, Curt Koon at 389-4511, or e-mail CofCJs@PalsPlaces.com.

2. Second Tuesday reception: Road Trips and Big Adventures

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to experience the visual travel log of the artists from the current exhibition called “Oh the Places You Have Been” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 31. This judged exhibition is taking place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries. The opening reception called “2nd Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Oct. 10. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Gallery, Artist Barry Howe displays his photographs of stadiums throughout the country. His photographs include Major League Ballparks, as well as college and pro football stadiums. If you have a favorite home stadium there may be a photo of it in the La Petite Galerie.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

3. Monday Night Bingo returns

Monday Night Bingo returns Monday Night, Oct. 9, at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive.

Bingo (Photo: stock)

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Sue Baum, chair, says there are big pots of money left from last season, yet to be won.

The Bingo Committee will continue to serve a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/10/06/3-do-weekend-marco-police-foundation-golf-tournament/732316001/