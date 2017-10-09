Buy Photo Cast members Amy Hughes, left, and Amelia Mauriello of the production "She Kills Monsters" during their first dress rehearsal at the Sugden Community Theatre in Naples on on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/Naples Daily News)Buy Photo

1. Starts Wednesday: ‘She Kills Monsters’

“She Kills Monsters” transports you into the world of the Dungeons & Dragons playbook left behind by Tilly Evans when she dies suddenly at the age of 15.

This production is not the Naples Players’ traditional piece of theatre and is not suitable for children. The show contains instances of adult language and themes, great battle scenes, and a giant five headed dragon.

From Oct. 11 through Nov. 5 at the Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave, S, Naples.

Information: Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

2. This weekend: Marco Boat Show

The Marco Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County and is one of the largest in-water recreational shows in the Naples-Marco Island area.

The show will feature displays by Marinas, Boat dealers, and other marine related businesses. The show will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 at Rose Marina, 951 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. One-day general admission $5 for adults; children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Free onsite parking for patrons.

Information and advance tickets, MIACC.org.

3. Second Tuesday: ‘Road Trips and Big Adventures’

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to experience the visual travel log of the artists from the current exhibition called “Oh the Places You Have Been” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday through Oct. 31.

This judged exhibition is taking place in the Lauritzen and Rush galleries.

Honorable mention: Todd Tateo (Photo: Submitted)

The opening reception called “2nd Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Oct. 10. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Gallery: Artist Barry Howe displays his photographs of stadiums throughout the country. His photographs include Major League Ballparks, as well as college and pro football stadiums. If you have a favorite home stadium there may be a photo of it in the La Petite Galerie.

Information: marcoislandart.org.

