Photographer Dennis Goodman's wildlife photography . (Photo: Dennis Goodman/Special to the Eagle)

OCTOBER

‘Marco Island’ book signing

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced the release of “Images of America: Marco Island,” a pictorial chronicle of this area’s fascinating history by MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell. A book signing reception will be held at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) gift shop from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to MIHS Executive Director Patricia Rutledge, “In recognition of the hardships so many are experiencing because of Hurricane Irma, we are sharing a portion of proceeds earned by Marco Island Historical Society from museum gift shop sales of Marco Island from Oct. 9 through 31 to aid in recovery efforts in Collier County. The book signing event also will be a post-hurricane coming together of the community to celebrate Marco Island history as well as Marco Island today.” The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible. Information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Musical Interludes presents Sandra Rose

Vocalist Sandra Rose Rommel will perform from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts as part of the Musical Interludes series. Rose has been entertaining audiences for over three decades. She has been a backup singer for Bruce Springsteen, done studio work for Celine Dion’s producers and has appeared in Las Vegas with David Foster after winning the “Born to Sing” contest. This musical journey will include the music of Michael Buble, Patsy Cline, Celine Dion, Fleetwood Mac, Barbara Streisand, and from the Great American songbook. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. To reserve your seat, call 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business. Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis. Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.” The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

Oct. 17: “Marketing and Promotion” with Val Simon; Heidi Berge of WAVV, Tim Philbrick of The Print Shop and EZTOUse.com.

Oct. 24: “Exit and Retirement” with William G. Morris, attorney and Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

‘Giants of the Everglades’

Dennis Goodman is an award-winning photographer and you can meet him at the exhibit reception at 7 p.m., Oct. 25, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Light hors d'oeuvres provided by the Friends of Rookery Bay. Admission is free; registration is encouraged at rookerybay.org/calendar. The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31. Regular admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is $5 for adults and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members.

The Marco Players presents a saucy, senior scandal

The Marco Players’ production of “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is an American farce of charming and funny explorations into the secret desires of men and women of a certain age who are determined to find what they seem to have lost – their libidos. “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is on stage Oct. 25-Nov. 12 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Oct. 28: Manatees; Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

ONGOING

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Marco Players seeks volunteers

The Marco Players theater group seeking volunteers for our 2017-2018 production season. Positions include

director, stage manager, backstage manager, stage hand, designer/master carpenter, actors, costume designer, lighting and sound booth technicians, costume dress assistants, and many other areas, and we can always use help in script reading and helping our actor volunteers memorize their lines and cues. The Marco Players theater group is the oldest non-profit community theater on Marco Island. Information: themarcoplayers.com.

Calling all artists: Exhibit with the Friends of Rookery Bay

Every year the United Arts Council of Collier County (UAC) and the Friends of Rookery Bay (FORB) put on their Annual Juried Painting Exhibit showcasing some of your favorite local artists as well as local up-and-comers. For art appreciators, the opening reception that will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., Nov 11. For artists, this is an opportunity to expand your audience and possibly win one of three cash awards. The UAC is currently accepting submissions for the exhibition. This exhibit is open to artists residing in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. Both full-time and seasonal artists are welcome to apply. The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m., Oct. 11. Artists may request an application and more information from Kristen Donovan via email: KDonovan@UACCollier.org.

Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.” The exhibition will be on display from now until Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Center for the Arts work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive. From now through August the photographs of Marco Island artist Joseph Parisi will be both exhibited and for sale. For more than 30 years, Joe has been a practicing veterinarian, which has fostered a passion for photographing Southwestern Florida’s unique wildlife. His other interests include scuba diving and travel, which are reflected in original underwater photography, street portraiture and landscape. He incorporates both color and black and white in his prints. He has received numerous photographic awards at both local and state levels. He has exhibited at the Marco Island Center for the Arts and has participated in the Marco Island Farmers Market and the Goodland Arts and Music and Mullet Festivals. Interested buyers can pick up his business card at the library and contact the artist with any questions.

Mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Call Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Play mah jongg from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Come join the fun and make new friends. Walk-ins welcomed; free. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Duplicate bridge

Play bridge from 12:30 to 4 p.m. each Friday at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Duplicate Bridge is another way to meet new friends on Marco. Reservations are required. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Canasta

Come meld with us from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoons at The Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. This is a free, social program where you can enjoy the game of canasta and make new Island friends. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Sabbath services

JCMI, The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 911 Winterberry Avenue, offers Sabbath services at 8 p.m., Fridays. Dessert follows. Information: 642-0800.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

Avow support groups

Caregiver and grief support groups offered by Avow in Marco Island will be held at 5/3 Bank conference room, 650 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. The grief support group is held on the third Friday of each month from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. The caregiver support group is held from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Friday of each month. Avow support groups are open to anyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Weekly support groups are also available at Avow’s Naples campus. Information: 239-261-4404 or avowcares.org.

Cancer support

Cancer support group for patients and families is from noon until 1:30 p.m., the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. Meetings are at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Marco/Naples Lupus Support Group

Meetings on the third Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Physicians Regional Medical Center, Palm Dining Room, 8300 Collier Blvd., Naples. Meeting are open to Lupus patients, families, care givers and interested people. Information: Marilyn 398-4800 or Jan 389-2749.

Al-Anon

Al-Anon meeting at 7 p.m. every Thursday, at the Marco Island United Church, 320 N. Barfield. Information: Laurene at 239-776-5235.

Al-Anon family groups

Help and hope are just a phone call away. For a meeting schedule 239-263-5907 and southfloridaal-anon.org.

Volunteers needed

Happiness is created for those giving and receiving through volunteer service. That is why the NCH Marco Heathcare Center Auxiliary would like to invite you to join their volunteer program. Whether you prefer patient contact, or assisting staff members we have the perfect volunteer position waiting just for you. Visit nchmd.org/volunteer or call the volunteer office at 239-624-8596 to learn how you can give back to the Marco community.

Meditation on Marco

Always wanted to learn how to meditate, to relax and stop all that internal chatter? Come join our friendly group looking to find more peace and meaning in our lives. Based on Buddhist teachings, yet nonsectarian, we focus on deep breathing techniques and the practice of mindfulness in everyday life. At 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, in the small Chapel, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, corner of Collier Boulevard and Elkcam Circle. By donation only. Information: patty@bloodhound.net.

Be Fit Over 50

Be Fit Over 50 continues at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at The Family Church. 1450 Winterberry Drive. The fee is $60 for the month or $6 per class. Participants will enjoy the benefits of increased strength, muscle tone and flexibility. This weight-bearing exercise program will help combat osteoporosis and improve bone density. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Group fitness classes

More than 60 different group fitness classes offered each week at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island, starting at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday/ Classes include Zumba, Tai-Chi, Yoga, Aqua Zumba, Boot Camp, Drums and more. Information: marcoymca.org.

Swim team program

Swim Team at the Greater Marco Family YMCA is a year-round program offered to children in grades K-8 at the Greater Marco Family YMCA Dottie Weiner Aquatic Center. Participants can register as a beginner from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or advanced, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: marcoymca.org.

Seibukan Karate/Matayoshi Kobudo

Seibukan Karate and Matayoshi Kobudo are offered to students aged 6 and up for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels at various times throughout the week. Established in 2010, the Shima Dojo teaches the Okinawan Style of Karate called Seibukan Shorin-Ryu. The Dojo is located in Studio B at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Information: marcoymca.org.

Pet loss support group

Arleen Harris has started a Pet Loss Group for those who have lost their special friend or are dealing with an ill pet and wish to talk with other animal lovers. Call Arleen for details, 239-394-5576 or arleenperrotti@aol.com.

PFLAG

The Naples chapter of PFLAG (Parents Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), a family based support, education and advocacy group for families with gay or transgender members, meets on the third Thursday of each month. Information: 239-963-4670 or visit pflagnaples.org.

Healthy living program at Fleischmann Park

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Fleischmann Park Community Center, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $5. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults (over 50 years old) safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. noravanh@gmail.com

Lo’s Beach Yoga Naples

9:35 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday at Vanderbilt Beach, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. This is a multi-level class allowing everyone to work at their comfort level. Bring your own towel/mat. Cost $10 or 6 classes $40. 239-877-1293.

Chair yoga

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday at the Open Mind Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N, Suite 205, Naples. Familiar and easy movements coordinated with breath. All exercises done is a chair. For anyone recovering from injury or surgery or anyone not wanting to get up off the floor. All chairs and other props provided. $8. Information: Linda@LindaMundt.com or 239-405-7330.

Calendar items must be submitted to mail@marcoeagle.com.





