Orphans learn choreography for "The Hard Knock Life." The Island Theater Company is holding rehearsals for "Annie Jr." in their summer theater camp through July 28 at Marco Lutheran Church. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Starts Friday: Island Theater Company presents ‘Annie Jr.’

Harold Gray’s timeless story of “Little Orphan Annie” was turned into a musical comedy by lyricist-director Martin Charnin, in collaboration with Charles Strouse and librettist Thomas Meehan.

The show, which places Annie, Daddy Warbucks and Annie’s mutt, Sandy, in New York City in the midst of the Depression, opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977.

“Annie Jr.” is staged at 7:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday at the Marco Lutheran Church great room, 525 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 13-15). Doors open half-hour prior to performances.

Tickets for Annie Jr. are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Centennial Bank, 615 E. Elkcam Cr. Monday through Friday; online at theateronmarco.com, by calling the ticket office at 239-394-0080, or at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance.

2. This weekend: Marco Boat Show

The Marco Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County and is one of the largest in-water recreational shows in the Naples-Marco Island area. The show will feature displays by Marinas, Boat dealers, and other marine related businesses. The show will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 at Rose Marina, 951 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. One-day general admission $5 for adults; children under 12 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Free onsite parking for patrons. Information and advance tickets, MIACC.org.

3. Tuesday: Caxambas Republican Club hosts Rommel

Caxambas Republican Club will feature Representative Bob Rommel as their guest speaker from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 17, at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive.

State Rep. Bob Rommel R-Naples (Photo: Provided)

Joins the club for finger sandwiches and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Limited seating: members pre-pay $10, at the door $15; non-members $20. Information: Dave Rice at marcodave@comcast.net or 239-250-2175. To reserve send check to PO Box 1173, Marco Island, Fla. 34146.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/10/13/3-do-boats-annie-and-politics/755066001/