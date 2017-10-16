Author and MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell with an advance copy of "Marco Island," the newest addition to the popular Images of America series by Arcadia Publishing. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. Wednesday: ‘Marco Island’ book signing

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced the release of “Images of America: Marco Island,” a pictorial chronicle of this area’s fascinating history by MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell.

A book signing reception will be held at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) gift shop from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to MIHS Executive Director Patricia Rutledge, “In recognition of the hardships so many are experiencing because of Hurricane Irma, we are sharing a portion of proceeds earned by Marco Island Historical Society from museum gift shop sales of Marco Island from Oct. 9 through 31 to aid in recovery efforts in Collier County. The book signing event also will be a post-hurricane coming together of the community to celebrate Marco Island history as well as Marco Island today.”

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible. Information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

2. Thursday: 'Lunch with Friends'

Facilitated monthly by Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and Togetherhood Projects at the Greater Family YMCA of Marco Island on the third Thursday of each month.

Gather at 11 a.m. for lunch provided by various Marco Island restaurants. All adults over 60 in Marco, Goodland and Isles of Capri are welcome.

Need a ride and RSVP by calling Nancy at 706-566-8532. At Greater Marco Y on Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14.

3. On display now: Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive.

"Toys Come and Toys Go" by Karen Swanker. (Photo: Submitted)

From now through November the work of Marco Island artist Karen Swanker will be both exhibited and for sale. Creating with “Found Objects” is defined by Wikipedia as: “originating from the French objet trouvé, describing art created from undisguised, but often modified, objects or products that are not normally considered materials from which art is made.”

Swanker’s found objects are picked up off the ground around Marco Island in parking lots and side streets. While walking or biking, she picks up bits of metal, plastic or paper and paints them either in a monochromatic scheme or with a three-color metallic paint.

Interested buyers can pick up her business card at the library and contact the artist with any questions or visit karens.fineartstudioonline.com.

