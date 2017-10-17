Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, if you have a gut feeling about something but not much tangible proof to back up your suspicions, use your intuition as a guide. It seldom leads you astray.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, racing through all of your activities will get you somewhere fast, but the results may be sloppy. Slow down and see the bigger picture.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, if you continue to vacillate on a decision, pretty soon you will begin to doubt your decision-making abilities. Trust your intuition.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Taking everything onto your shoulders is one way to get noticed, Cancer. But it's also a way to burn out. When others offer to lighten your load, take them up on it.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, a newfound commitment to living healthy will benefit you in the short- and long-terms. Keep up the good work and enlist others to help you stay motivated.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, others trust your instincts when it comes to making big decisions. Follow your heart and explain your thought process along the way so loved ones feel in the loop.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, allow others to explain their position before you make an important decision. Outside input can give you a more well-rounded perspective.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, accept others' offers to help when your schedule fills up. Simply return the favor when you get the chance, and that's all the thanks that's necessary.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, a renewed passion for a hobby has motivated you to be more creative. Embrace this newfound vigor, even enlisting others if you so desire.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, embrace a newly presented challenge as an opportunity to hone your skills and illustrate to others your ability to adapt and thrive. Your efforts won't go unnoticed.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, the prospects of a new relationship prove reinvigorating. Make the most of this opportunity and embrace the chance to experience new things.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Take a few minutes for yourself this week, Pisces. It is important to have some alone time so you can gather your thoughts.

