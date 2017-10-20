Chili simmers in a pot. (Photo: RUDY GUTIERREZ / EL PASO TIMES)

1. This weekend: 5th Annual Jerry Adams Chili Cook Off

Hurricane Irma has passed. Now is the time for the Marco Island community to show our great appreciation to the Marco Island Fire Rescue Department.

The Jerry Adams Chili Cook Off is the event for us to gather and support our first responders as only a hometown can do.

The Marco Island Fire Rescue Foundation continues the tradition honoring and remembering Jerry Adams, a 23-year veteran firefighter with Marco Island who lost his battle with cancer in 2012. Adams fed the department and the island with his famous chili and it is fitting to have his name on the cook off.

CJ’s on the Bay will host from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Esplanade, 760 N. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. CJ’s will provide happy hour priced drinks, outside seating and complimentary side dishes. Music from the Ben Allen Band.

2. Tuesday: Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business.

Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged.

The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis.

The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Oct. 24’s topic is “Exit and Retirement” with William G. Morris, attorney and Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

3. Wednesday: ‘Giants of the Everglades’

Dennis Goodman is an award-winning photographer and you can meet him at the exhibit reception at 7 p.m., Oct. 25, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Wildlif e photographer Dennis Goodman. (Photo: Timothy Bath/Special to the Sun Times)

Light hors d'oeuvres provided by the Friends of Rookery Bay.

Admission is free; registration is encouraged at rookerybay.org/calendar.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31. Regular admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is $5 for adults and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members.

