Wildlif e photographer Dennis Goodman. (Photo: Timothy Bath/Special to the Sun Times)

1. Wednesday: ‘Giants of the Everglades’

Dennis Goodman is an award-winning photographer and you can meet him at the exhibit reception at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Light hors d'oeuvres provided by the Friends of Rookery Bay. Admission is free; registration is encouraged at rookerybay.org/calendar.

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31. Regular admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is $5 for adults and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members.

2. Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business.

Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged.

The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis.

Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.”

The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Oct. 24’s seminar is “Exit and Retirement” with William G. Morris, attorney and Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones.

Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

3. Opens Wednesday: The Marco Players presents a saucy, senior scandal

The Marco Players’ production of “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is an American farce of charming and funny explorations into the secret desires of men and women of a certain age who are determined to find what they seem to have lost – their libidos.

“Sex Please We’re Sixty” is on stage Oct. 25-Nov. 12 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sundays. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Joe Kelly and Rhonda Davis rehearsing for “Sex Please We're Sixty.” (Photo: Submitted)

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

