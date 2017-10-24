ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, embrace that others see you as a role model. There may be someone close to you who holds you in strong regard. Pay attention to the influence you have on others.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, a difficult problem will ultimately prove very rewarding when you find the solution. Embrace this challenge and give it your best shot. You will be glad you did.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, attempt to connect with people on a deeper level for the next several days. Your home is a place of comfort and your personal sanctuary, and you can make it that for others, too.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, slow down a little and take time to smell the roses. A breather can help you appreciate all the things you have and give time to show that appreciation.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Your focus this week will be on acquisitions. You may be renovating a home or business or simply updating a wardrobe. Keep track of your spending.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, change is stirring things up in a way that should be beneficial for you. See where this excitement takes you and brace yourself for whatever comes your way.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, make an effort to be more financially prudent in the coming weeks. Some patience and discipline now will pay big dividends down the road.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Someone you know is interested in picking up new skills, and you are just the teacher for the job, Scorpio. Embrace this chance to help others.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
This is an excellent time to express your feelings, Sagittarius. Others will be receptive to your thoughts, and a new relationship may be on the horizon.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, you may need to develop some thick skin as you begin taking on a new project. You're fully capable, so don't listen to any potential doubters.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Your motivation must come from within this week, Aquarius. Others are not around to be your cheer squad. Your inner drive is there; it just may need a boost.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, keep to yourself this week if you feel unwanted conflict is coming. Enjoy some solitary time until the waters calm down.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs