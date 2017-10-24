Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, embrace that others see you as a role model. There may be someone close to you who holds you in strong regard. Pay attention to the influence you have on others.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, a difficult problem will ultimately prove very rewarding when you find the solution. Embrace this challenge and give it your best shot. You will be glad you did.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, attempt to connect with people on a deeper level for the next several days. Your home is a place of comfort and your personal sanctuary, and you can make it that for others, too.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, slow down a little and take time to smell the roses. A breather can help you appreciate all the things you have and give time to show that appreciation.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Your focus this week will be on acquisitions. You may be renovating a home or business or simply updating a wardrobe. Keep track of your spending.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, change is stirring things up in a way that should be beneficial for you. See where this excitement takes you and brace yourself for whatever comes your way.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, make an effort to be more financially prudent in the coming weeks. Some patience and discipline now will pay big dividends down the road.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Someone you know is interested in picking up new skills, and you are just the teacher for the job, Scorpio. Embrace this chance to help others.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

This is an excellent time to express your feelings, Sagittarius. Others will be receptive to your thoughts, and a new relationship may be on the horizon.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you may need to develop some thick skin as you begin taking on a new project. You're fully capable, so don't listen to any potential doubters.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Your motivation must come from within this week, Aquarius. Others are not around to be your cheer squad. Your inner drive is there; it just may need a boost.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, keep to yourself this week if you feel unwanted conflict is coming. Enjoy some solitary time until the waters calm down.

