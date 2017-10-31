OCTOBER 31
Willow Smith, singer (17)
NOVEMBER 1
Jenny McCarthy, host (45)
NOVEMBER 2
Nelly, rapper (43)
NOVEMBER 3
Kendall Jenner, model (22)
NOVEMBER 4
Matthew McConaughey, actor (48)
NOVEMBER 5
Kevin Jonas, musician (30)
NOVEMBER 6
Emma Stone, actress (29)
Guess Who?
I am an actor born in New York on October 29, 1947. I made my television debut in a 1966 episode of "Bewitched." I have also performed on Broadway. Fans know me best for battling a ferocious sea creature alongside Roy Scheider.
Answer: Richard Dreyfuss
