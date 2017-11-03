File: A steady stream of treasure hunters descended upon the San Marco Catholic Church parking lot for the Treasures in the Trunk sale. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

1. This weekend: Treasures in the Trunk sale

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk Sale Fundraiser from 8 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of the San Marco Church Parish Center.

Vendors must be set up by 7:30 a.m. Don't miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle.

Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase; 50/50 drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Information: Anne Batte, 239-394-3563; Mary Cay Moll, 239-394-1016; or Barbara DeRosa, 239-272-0158.

2. Saturday: Shred Party benefits Honor Flight

Collier County Honor Flight is the beneficiary for the next shred party, slated for 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Nov. 4 at Iberia Bank Marco Island. There is a limit of 10 boxes/bags of paper to be shredded and the $3 per box/bag collected goes to Honor Flight.

3. 3rd Annual Marco Craft Beer and Fine Food Festival

From 1 until 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Esplanade, Marco Island.

Six Florida brewers will be providing more than 15 craft beers along with food pairings from local restaurants specifically created to match selected brews.

Admission: $50. Tickets on sale now.

Information: marcoislandchamber.org.

