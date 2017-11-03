File: The Friends of Tigertail Beach Breakfast & Birds. (Photo: Submitted)

NOVEMBER

Fakahatchee tram tour

The Friends of Fakahatchee will kick off their fall season of adventures with a moonlit tram tour of the park at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3. The two-hour naturalist-led tour is on the “Ghost Rider” tram, named in honor of the famous Ghost Orchid found in the park. The tram leaves from the ranger station at 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland, off Janes Scenic Drive, Janes Scenic drive is only accessible via SR 29 (between I-75 and US 41). Information: orchidswamp.org.

Breakfast and Birds: ‘Magnificent Migraters’

Friends of Tigertail will host its 13th ‘Breakfast and Birds’ from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at Tigertail Beach. Bring your own breakfast and meet other interested birders to learn about the amazing birds which travel every year from their summer nesting grounds to their winter homes here on Marco. Binoculars are recommended. Birding ID cards, hats, and T shirts will be available. FOT memberships are tax deductible and benefit our scholarship program. This is a free program. Parking is free with a Collier County Beach Parking sticker. No reservations necessary.

Marianne Oehler exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the work of Swiss artist Marianne Oehler. While working as a primary school teacher, the seeds of Oehler’s artistic career started when she took a porcelain painting class. Her work is on display from Nov. 6 through 28; 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m., Saturday (through Nov. 18). The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Nov. 14. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In La Petite Galerie: Marco Island Academy will be on display.

Painting Annual Exhibit at Rookery Bay

From Nov. 6 until Feb. 1 and is hosted by the Friends of Rookery Bay and the United Arts Council of Collier County, this year’s exhibit will be juried by Morgan Paine, painting professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Small businesses – big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business. The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

Nov. 7: Tania Mustachi of Business Matters Now will explain business bookkeeping and record keeping.

Nov: 21, the series will address employees and benefits.

Patriot’s event: Fun, food and fashion

A benefit is being held for the Marco Patriots at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at the Hilton Marco Island. Tickets are $20 (at the door; cash only) and there will be a cash bar, with two-for-one drinks. Even though part of the show is fashion, the event is not for women only. Gentlemen are encouraged to attend. Half of the ticket sale proceeds benefit the Patriots.

Annual Craft Bazaar

Annual Craft Bazaar is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10, at United Church of Marco Island, 320 N Barfield Dr., Marco Island.

Personal balance testing

From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10 stop by Iberia Bank Marco Island to experience a complimentary personal balance testing procedure. No special clothing or shoes needed, just your everyday flat bottom shoes (no high heels). Each person screened will receive a full color printout of their results to share with their personal physician. Information: 239-393-2400 or email keith.dameron@iberiabank.com

Veterans Day ceremony

“Welcome Home to Korean War-era Veterans” will be the theme of the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Community Park, which will be sponsored by American Legion Post 404 and the City of Marco Island. Set for 11 a.m., Nov. 11, the ceremony honoring America’s service men and women will include a special tribute to Korean War-era veterans highlighted by a special City of Marco Island proclamation recognizing all Korean War-era veterans. The ceremony will again be a blended affair involving all four of the island’s military organizations: American Legion Post 404, VFW Post 6370, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla #95 and Marco Island’s Civil Air Patrol squadron.

Birds of the Beach workshop

From 8 until 10 a.m., Nov. 11. In this class, Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida will discuss the life history of these birds and the amazing journeys many of them make annually. Classroom session followed by field trip to practice identification skills. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Exhibit with the Friends of Rookery Bay

Every year the United Arts Council of Collier County (UAC) and the Friends of Rookery Bay (FORB) put on their Annual Juried Painting Exhibit showcasing some of your favorite local artists as well as local up-and-comers. For art appreciators, the opening reception that will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., Nov. 11.

Left Bank Art Fest

This event, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday Nov. 12, showcases juried fine art. Art includes paintings, jewelry, pottery, photography, glass, sculptures, wood, bronze, stone and more. Food cart for your refreshments. Free admission and parking. Held at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, outside, on the grounds, located at 1010 Winterberry Dr, Marco Island. Information: 239-537-5921.

Artificial reef benefits

At 1:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Marco Island, resident James Timmerman will address Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island about the benefits of installing artificial reefs sold by Ocean Habitats, Inc. under Marco Islanders’ personal docks. The public is welcome to attend Timmerman’s presentation. Information: oceanhabitatsinc.com.

Essentials of Digital Photography

If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, the “Essentials of Digital Photography: How to get the most from your digital camera” workshop is for you. The workshop is from 9 until 11:30 a.m., Nov. 13. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

History at the Farmers’ Market

Learn all about the “Caxambas Kid,” the life of pioneer Preston Sawyer in his own words, in a book for sale at the Marco Island Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Nov. 15. That is only one of the many titles that will be on display at the Marco Island Writers booth. Authors Betsy Perdichizzi and Marya Repko will have a full array of local history books to tempt you. Visit caxambaspublising.com and ecity-publishing.com to order online. Information: 239-695-2905.

Latin Jazz Trumpeter Fernando Ferrarone

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents award winner and Grammy jazz trumpeter and alto saxophonist Fernando Ferrarone from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. To reserve your seat, call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

Lunch with Friends

Facilitated monthly by Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and Togetherhood Projects at the Greater Family YMCA of Marco Island on the third Thursday of each month. Gather at 11 a.m. for lunch provided by various Marco Island restaurants. All adults over 60 in Marco, Goodland and Isles of Capri are welcome. Need a ride and RSVP by calling Nancy at 706-566-8532. At Greater Marco Y on Nov. 16, Dec. 14.

‘A Land Remembered’

Patrick Smith wrote a classic when he penned “A Land Remembered” about early Florida. Now, you can hear how the book came about and relive some of the poignant episodes in a multi-media presentation by his son Rick Smith at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, in Everglades City. The event is hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation as their annual “Welcome-Back Historical Talk.” It takes place in the temporary City Hall, 205 Buckner Avenue North, Everglades City, behind the old fire station. Reservations are required because of the limited space. RSVP to ESHP@hotmail.com or phone Marya at 239-695-2905.

Lunch & Learn at Rookery Bay

Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series. Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). Friends of Rookery Bay members receive a 10-percent discount. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. This month’s lecture is with Rick Smith (Patrick D. Smith, Jr.), creator and host of "Patrick Smith’s Florida Is a Land Remembered," with stories and excerpts from his father’s book. The event is from noon until 1 p.m., Nov. 21. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Adventure Race and Fun Run

Enjoy a 3k kayak along Henderson Creek and a 5k trail run at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center to benefit the Friends of Rookery Bay from 9 until 10:30 a.m., Nov. 25. All participants will receive a t-shirt, giveaways, post-race refreshments, and free admission to the Environmental Learning Center. Awards will be presented to the top finishers in each category: men, women, relays, tandem-teams, surf-skis. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

ONGOING

The Marco Players presents a saucy, senior scandal

The Marco Players’ production of “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is an American farce of charming and funny explorations into the secret desires of men and women of a certain age who are determined to find what they seem to have lost – their libidos. “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is on stage now through Nov. 12 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sundays. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.” The exhibition will be on display from now until Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with special “Science Saturdays” on the last Saturday of every month. Enjoy the two-story visitor center, art gallery, gift shop, nature trail with viewing platform and more. Themed naturalist programs are offered daily on topics such as manatees, sharks, sea turtles, Estuary Encounter marine life exhibit and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6 and Friends of Rookery Bay members. Located at 300 Tower Road, one mile south of the intersection of US41 and Collier Boulevard. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive. From now through November the work of Marco Island artist Karen Swanker will be both exhibited and for sale. Visit karens.fineartstudioonline.com.

Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 Bingo runs every Thursday through Nov. 16 with doors opening at 5:30 and Bingo starting at 7 p.m. This event is open to the public. Above: Ellie Leydecker of Marco Island. (Photo: Submitted)

Monday Night Bingo's big winner was Al Splittberger, a visitor from St. Charles, Illinois. Committee member Dr. Herb Kern hands him his winnings. (Photo: Submitted)

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Marco Players seeks volunteers

The Marco Players theater group seeking volunteers for our 2017-2018 production season. Positions include

director, stage manager, backstage manager, stage hand, designer/master carpenter, actors, costume designer, lighting and sound booth technicians, costume dress assistants, and many other areas, and we can always use help in script reading and helping our actor volunteers memorize their lines and cues. The Marco Players theater group is the oldest non-profit community theater on Marco Island. Information: themarcoplayers.com.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

DECEMBER

Festival of Birds

Festival of Birds registration opens Dec. 1. Mark your calendar for field trips and lectures during the Festival of Birds, Jan. 12-14. Formerly known as the Southwest Florida Nature Festival, this event still invites you to explore the local environment through almost 40 guided field trips to 20 wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida and lectures at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. This year we have a new emphasis on birds. Field trips, including birding walks, buggy rides and boat tours, are still being offered in conjunction with local partners. Field trip prices range from $20 - $140, and registration is required. This year, field trip registration includes admission to the Environmental Learning Center on Saturday. A special keynote presentation and fundraiser reception is planned for Jan. 13. Learn more and register for tours and events atrookerybay.org/calendar.

Calling artists, patrons: Holiday arts festival

The festival is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.This is an outreach program for the community sponsored by the Wesley United Methodist Church. The festival brings professional artists with a wide variety of art and a free lunch for all visitors to enjoy. Music will be provided by the church choir as they sing outdoors among the displays. Artists interested in participating in the show should contact Carolyn Burger, chairman, at carolynburger2008@comcast.net or 239-389-0280. Photographers, visual artists, sculptors, jewelers, ceramics, etc. are all welcome.

Birds of the Beach workshop

Birds of the Beach workshop I from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Dec. 9. In this class, Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida will discuss the life history of these birds and the amazing journeys many of them make annually. Classroom session followed by field trip to practice identification skills. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Essentials of Digital Photography

If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understand your camera’s features, the “Essentials of Digital Photography: How to get the most from your digital camera workshop” is for you. The workshop is from 9 until 11:30 a.m., Dec. 11. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Lunch & Learn

Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series from noon until 1 pm., Dec. 12. Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). Friends of Rookery Bay members receive a 10-percent discount. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. This month’s lecture is with Gary Mormino, scholar in residence at the Florida Humanities Council and a professor emeritus of history, who will present The Florida Dream, with stories and historical information about Florida’s tremendous growth spurt following WWII. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

