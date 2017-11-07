NOVEMBER 7
Lorde, Singer (21)
NOVEMBER 8
Gordon Ramsay, Chef (51)
NOVEMBER 9
Chris Jericho, Wrestler (47)
NOVEMBER 10
Miranda Lambert, Singer (34)
NOVEMBER 11
Leonardo DiCaprio, Actor (43)
NOVEMBER 12
Ryan Gosling, Actor (37)
NOVEMBER 13
Jimmy Kimmel, TV Host (50)
Guess Who?
I am a musician born in Colorado on November 8, 1991. I gained fame alongside my siblings who were in the same band. I also had a recurring role on the hit TV series "Glee."
Answer: Riker Lynch
