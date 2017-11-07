Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

You will welcome this week as a time for renewal, Aries. That means surrounding yourself with easygoing people and engaging in various relaxing activities.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, no matter the demands that are put on your time right now, you must take some time to retreat and focus on your well being. This may mean staying out of the limelight.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, if you've felt misunderstood recently, do not worry. Things will finally be righted, and you will be able to smooth over any miscommunications with others.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

This is a week of activity directly related to your earning potential, Cancer. It is time to get your financial house in order, devoting your time to budgets.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You are proud of new plans and are now feeling invincible, Leo. There is so much potential coming your way that it may be slightly overwhelming processing it all.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, you may have been quietly working on a project that no one has had a clue about. This endeavor will soon be revealed to everyone close to you, showcasing your creativity.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you might feel like you have lost a bit of your relationship magic, but in the department of winning friends, you can't be beat. People are lining up to know you.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

You are not going to do anything halfway this week, Scorpio. Come to think of it, you never do things halfway. Nevertheless, be cautious and considerate with your pursuits.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you are not the type of person who is willing to settle. This week, in regard to your career, you will demonstrate just how eager you are to get ahead.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, the greatest asset you can have this week is the capacity to communicate. Always express your feelings clearly so that nothing can be misconstrued.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Relationship matters are on the mend, Aquarius. You couldn't be happier with the changes. You're not prone to going it alone, and having a mate at your side is key.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, associates and friends have been cautious and guarded, leading you to believe you should act the same way. Don't follow the crowd.

