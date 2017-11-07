ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
You will welcome this week as a time for renewal, Aries. That means surrounding yourself with easygoing people and engaging in various relaxing activities.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, no matter the demands that are put on your time right now, you must take some time to retreat and focus on your well being. This may mean staying out of the limelight.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, if you've felt misunderstood recently, do not worry. Things will finally be righted, and you will be able to smooth over any miscommunications with others.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
This is a week of activity directly related to your earning potential, Cancer. It is time to get your financial house in order, devoting your time to budgets.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
You are proud of new plans and are now feeling invincible, Leo. There is so much potential coming your way that it may be slightly overwhelming processing it all.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, you may have been quietly working on a project that no one has had a clue about. This endeavor will soon be revealed to everyone close to you, showcasing your creativity.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, you might feel like you have lost a bit of your relationship magic, but in the department of winning friends, you can't be beat. People are lining up to know you.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
You are not going to do anything halfway this week, Scorpio. Come to think of it, you never do things halfway. Nevertheless, be cautious and considerate with your pursuits.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Sagittarius, you are not the type of person who is willing to settle. This week, in regard to your career, you will demonstrate just how eager you are to get ahead.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, the greatest asset you can have this week is the capacity to communicate. Always express your feelings clearly so that nothing can be misconstrued.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Relationship matters are on the mend, Aquarius. You couldn't be happier with the changes. You're not prone to going it alone, and having a mate at your side is key.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, associates and friends have been cautious and guarded, leading you to believe you should act the same way. Don't follow the crowd.
