"Beneath the Emerald Waves" by Bob McConville (Photo: Submitted)

NOVEMBER

Exhibit with the Friends of Rookery Bay

Every year the United Arts Council of Collier County (UAC) and the Friends of Rookery Bay (FORB) put on their Annual Juried Painting Exhibit showcasing some of your favorite local artists as well as local up-and-comers. For art appreciators, the opening reception that will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., Nov. 16.

Essentials of Digital Photography at Rookery Bay

If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understanding your camera’s features, the “Essentials of Digital Photography: How to get the most from your digital camera” workshop is for you. The workshop is from 9 until 11:30 a.m., Nov. 13. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Marianne Oehler exhibit

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the work of Swiss artist Marianne Oehler. Her work is on display from Nov. 6 through 28; 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m., Saturday (through Nov. 18).

The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Nov. 14. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In La Petite Galerie: Marco Island Academy will be on display.

History at the Farmers’ Market

Learn all about the “Caxambas Kid,” the life of pioneer Preston Sawyer in his own words, in a book for sale at the Marco Island Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Nov. 15. That is only one of the many titles that will be on display at the Marco Island Writers booth. Authors Betsy Perdichizzi and Marya Repko will have a full array of local history books to tempt you. And, they will personally sign them for you. Betsy writes about olden times on the island, including her popular biography “A Girl Called Tommie” about the queen of Marco. Marya lives in Everglades City but her list includes “Women in the Everglades; Pioneers and Early Environmentalists” as well as several best-selling “brief history” books. If you cannot get there, visit caxambaspublising.com and ecity-publishing.com to order online. Information: 239-695-2905.

Latin Jazz Trumpeter Fernando Ferrarone

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents award winner and Grammy jazz trumpeter and alto saxophonist Fernando Ferrarone from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The ticket price is $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members. To reserve your seat, call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/musicalinterludes.

2018 Relay for Life Celebration

The Marco Island American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life team is No. 1 in the state of Florida. To celebrate, and to kick off the 2018 Relay season, the Society invites all Relay for Life community supporters, sponsors, team captain, team members, survivors, caregivers and children to a party at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Refreshments will be provided. Information: 239-642-6217 or sue.olszak@cancer.org.

Lunch with Friends

Facilitated monthly by Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and Togetherhood Projects at the Greater Family YMCA of Marco Island on the third Thursday of each month. Gather at 11 a.m. for lunch provided by various Marco Island restaurants. All adults over 60 in Marco, Goodland and Isles of Capri are welcome. Need a ride and RSVP by calling Nancy at 706-566-8532. At Greater Marco Y on Nov. 16, Dec. 14.

Holiday Gift Gallery Sale

Mark your calendar for The Art Center’s holiday market where the gift gallery will be transformed to a merry celebration of good cheer and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for all. Shoppers and collectors will enjoy buying original artwork and gifts, while supporting local and regional artists and keeping the Marco Island arts community vital. The Holiday Gift Gallery runs November 16 – November 18, 2017, with extended hours on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, noon – 5:30 pm. Free and open to the public. Gift certificates are available for purchase and can be used for classes, artwork and the Gift Gallery. Information: Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive. 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org.

‘A Land Remembered’ in Everglades City

Patrick Smith wrote a classic when he penned “A Land Remembered” about early Florida. Now, you can hear how the book came about and relive some of the poignant episodes in a multi-media presentation by his son Rick Smith at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, in Everglades City. The event is hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation as their annual “Welcome-Back Historical Talk.” It takes place in the temporary City Hall, 205 Buckner Avenue North, Everglades City, behind the old fire station. Reservations are required because of the limited space. RSVP to ESHP@hotmail.com or phone Marya at 239-695-2905.

Henderson Creek Clean-up

Rookery Bay is hosting a clean-up of Henderson Creek from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 18 at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Stand-up paddlers, kayakers and water enthusiasts from all over Florida are joining forces to paddle through the mangroves of Henderson Creek and help pick up trash, debris and downed branches that have clogged up the waterways and impacted the marine habitat from Hurricane Irma. A food truck will be on site during the event. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Lunch & Learn at Rookery Bay

Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series. Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). Friends of Rookery Bay members receive a 10-percent discount. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. This month’s lecture is with Rick Smith (Patrick D. Smith, Jr.), creator and host of "Patrick Smith’s Florida Is a Land Remembered," with stories and excerpts from his father’s book. The event is from noon until 1 p.m., Nov. 21. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Small businesses – Big issues seminar

Attorney William G. Morris recently announced a series of small business seminars designed to educate business owners and those thinking about starting a business. Small businesses – big issues will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The series will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The seminars will focus on issues of concern to business owners, many of which are over looked or handled on a “catch as catch can” basis. Morris explained “there is a real need for information by small business owners. They often come to me with a problem that could have been avoided if they had knowledge and opportunity ahead of time. We hope to fill that gap in knowledge and opportunity by providing these seminars.” The series will be held at Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, Florida and each seminar will be from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Information: 239-285-2760 or wgmorrislaw.com.

Nov. 21: The series will address employees and benefits. Bridget Escobar, payroll expert, will discuss payroll issues and requirements. Escobar’s presentation will address deductions, withholding and overtime. David Taber, of Taber Financial Services will address employee related insurance issues. And attorney William G. Morris, who will address business contracts.

Christmas Shell Art Sale

The Marco Island Shell Club will be having its annual Christmas Shell Art sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 25 at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive. Proceeds are used to fund marine science scholarships and local educational activities. For more information about the event or the club, email information@marcoshellclub.com or visit www.marcoshellclub.com.

Friends of Rookery Bay Adventure Race and Fun Run

Enjoy a 3k kayak along Henderson Creek and a 5k trail run at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center to benefit the Friends of Rookery Bay from 9 until 10:30 a.m., Nov. 25. All participants will receive a t-shirt, giveaways, post-race refreshments, and free admission to the Environmental Learning Center. Awards will be presented to the top finishers in each category: men, women, relays, tandem-teams, surf-skis. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows, Nov. 25: Plankton; Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

"Wildlife Update – Dolphins Plus"

Bob McConville will share updates regarding Marco Island's dolphins and other wildlife at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Immediately after the one hour program, McConville will be signing copies of his new book, "Beneath The Emerald Waves," a pictorial look at Marco's bottlenose dolphins. The event is free for Marco Island Historical Society members and $10 for nonmembers. Information: 239-389-6447 or themihs.org.

Calling artists, patrons: Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees is a holiday fundraising event at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The fourth Festival of Trees is November 28 – 30. Three foot trees or smaller can be decorated with any style or theme. Tree decorators will be responsible for providing a tree and all lighting and decorating materials. Electrical outlets are available. A limited number of spaces are available. There is no registration fee. Registration forms are available at the Art Center, 1010 Winterberry Drive, or can be downloaded at www.marcoislandart.org

ONGOING

The Marco Players presents a saucy, senior scandal

The Marco Players’ production of “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is an American farce of charming and funny explorations into the secret desires of men and women of a certain age who are determined to find what they seem to have lost – their libidos. “Sex Please We’re Sixty” is on stage now through Nov. 12 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sundays. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Juried exhibition

The Marco Island Historical Museum presents “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition.” The exhibition will be on display from now until Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. “Florida Artists Group, Inc. Juried Exhibition” features Southwest Florida artists whose work has attained national or state-wide recognition. The works included in this show range from acrylic paintings, etchings, mixed media to sculptures. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with special “Science Saturdays” on the last Saturday of every month. Enjoy the two-story visitor center, art gallery, gift shop, nature trail with viewing platform and more. Themed naturalist programs are offered daily on topics such as manatees, sharks, sea turtles, Estuary Encounter marine life exhibit and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6 and Friends of Rookery Bay members. Located at 300 Tower Road, one mile south of the intersection of US41 and Collier Boulevard. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Art at the Marco Library

The Marco Island Public Library and the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) work cooperatively to provide monthly art shows at the Marco Island Library branch on Heathwood Drive. From now through November the work of Marco Island artist Karen Swanker will be both exhibited and for sale. Creating with “Found Objects” is defined by Wikipedia as: “originating from the French objet trouvé, describing art created from undisguised, but often modified, objects or products that are not normally considered materials from which art is made.” Swanker’s found objects are picked up off the ground around Marco Island in parking lots and side streets. While walking or biking, she picks up bits of metal, plastic or paper and paints them either in a monochromatic scheme or with a three-color metallic paint. Interested buyers can pick up her business card at the library and contact the artist with any questions or visit karens.fineartstudioonline.com.

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Marco Players seeks volunteers

The Marco Players theater group seeking volunteers for our 2017-2018 production season. Positions include director, stage manager, backstage manager, stage hand, designer/master carpenter, actors, costume designer, lighting and sound booth technicians, costume dress assistants, and many other areas, and we can always use help in script reading and helping our actor volunteers memorize their lines and cues. The Marco Players theater group is the oldest non-profit community theater on Marco Island. Information: themarcoplayers.com.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

DECEMBER

Festival of Birds

Festival of Birds registration opens Dec. 1. Mark your calendar for field trips and lectures during the Festival of Birds, Jan. 12-14. Formerly known as the Southwest Florida Nature Festival, this event still invites you to explore the local environment through almost 40 guided field trips to 20 wildlife hot spots around Southwest Florida and lectures at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. This year we have a new emphasis on birds. Field trips, including birding walks, buggy rides and boat tours, are still being offered in conjunction with local partners. Field trip prices range from $20 - $140, and registration is required. This year, field trip registration includes admission to the Environmental Learning Center on Saturday. A special keynote presentation and fundraiser reception is planned for Jan. 13. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Calling artists, patrons: Holiday arts festival

The festival is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.This is an outreach program for the community sponsored by the Wesley United Methodist Church. The festival brings professional artists with a wide variety of art and a free lunch for all visitors to enjoy. Music will be provided by the church choir as they sing outdoors among the displays. Artists interested in participating in the show should contact Carolyn Burger, chairman, at carolynburger2008@comcast.net or 239-389-0280. Photographers, visual artists, sculptors, jewelers, ceramics, etc. are all welcome.

YMCA Golf Tournament

The Greater Marco Family YMCA is hosting its annual golf tournament beginning at 7 a.m. Dec. 9. Cost is $135 per player and includes breakfast and lunch, door prizes and hole-in-one Lexus paid lease. The format of the event is four-person scramble, assorted flights. To sign up, visit marcoymca.org

Birds of the Beach workshop

Birds of the Beach workshop I from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Dec. 9. In this class, Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida will discuss the life history of these birds and the amazing journeys many of them make annually. Classroom session followed by field trip to practice identification skills. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Essentials of Digital Photography

If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understand your camera’s features, the “Essentials of Digital Photography: How to get the most from your digital camera workshop” is for you. The workshop is from 9 until 11:30 a.m., Dec. 11. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Lunch & Learn

Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series from noon until 1 pm., Dec. 12. Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). Friends of Rookery Bay members receive a 10-percent discount. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. This month’s lecture is with Gary Mormino, scholar in residence at the Florida Humanities Council and a professor emeritus of history, who will present The Florida Dream, with stories and historical information about Florida’s tremendous growth spurt following WWII. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

