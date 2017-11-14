Old photos (Photo: Getty Images)

1. Wednesday: History at the Farmers’ Market

Learn all about the “Caxambas Kid,” the life of pioneer Preston Sawyer in his own words, in a book for sale at the Marco Island Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, Nov. 15. That is only one of the many titles that will be on display at the Marco Island Writers booth. Authors Betsy Perdichizzi and Marya Repko will have a full array of local history books to tempt you. And, they will personally sign them for you. Betsy writes about olden times on the island, including her popular biography “A Girl Called Tommie” about the queen of Marco. Marya lives in Everglades City but her list includes “Women in the Everglades; Pioneers and Early Environmentalists” as well as several best-selling “brief history” books. If you cannot get there, visit caxambaspublising.com and ecity-publishing.com to order online. Information: 239-695-2905.

2. Thursday: 2018 Relay for Life Celebration

The Marco Island American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life team is No. 1 in the state of Florida. To celebrate, and to kick off the 2018 Relay season, the Society invites all Relay for Life community supporters, sponsors, team captain, team members, survivors, caregivers and children to a party at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Refreshments will be provided. Information: 239-642-6217 or sue.olszak@cancer.org.

3. Saturday: Marco Island Kiwanis Family 5K

The Marco Island Kiwanis Club is hosting a 5K run/walk beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 18. The race begins and ends at Tigertail Beach Park, 490 Hernando Drive. To register, visit marco5k.com. Online registration is $25 for adults, $17 for youth ages 6-17. There is an additional $2.50 sign-up fee. Online registration closes Nov. 17. Registration on the day of the event begins at 6:30 a.m. and is $30 for adults and $20 for youth.

